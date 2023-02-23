‘Physical 100’: Woo Jin-yong Still Yearns to Fulfill His Olympic Dreams: ‘I Believe It Will Be Possible’

Fans shed tears as the five finalists of Netflix‘s Physical 100 revealed why they joined the competition series. Among the five were mountain rescuer and ice-climber Min-cheol, national cyclist Hae-min, Strongman Jin-hyeong, luge national athlete Park Jin-yong, and Crossfitter and snowboarder Woo Jin-yong. Physical 100 crowned Woo Jin-yong as the first-season winner, but his greater ambition is still going to the Olympics.

Woo Jin-yong during final meal on ‘Physical 100’ finale | via Netflix

Woo Jin-yong joined ‘Physical 100’ to raise awareness for his ‘unpopular’ sport

As the five finalists enjoyed a luxurious meal before the finale quest, Jin-hyeong asked them why they joined the competition series. Fans were emotionally moved when realizing they were not in it for bragging rights or the money. Min-cheol explained he wanted people to know more about ice climbing and his work as a rescuer. When helicopters cannot travel to a rescue zone, it is up to Min-cheol and his team to use their strength to bring down hikers.

“I came on the show to promote these things that are not well-known,” explained Min-cheol. Hae-min had similar ambitions. A second-generation cyclist, he explains not many people know about his sport and how he competes almost every week. In Park Jin-yong’s story, he emotionally explains that if an athlete is not famous, then their sport is not recognized.

Joining Physical 100 was an opportunity to raise interest in luge for its current and future athletes. Fans understood why Cho Jung-myung cried when his teammate Jin-yong was later eliminated during the Physical 100 finale. The emotions raised a new peak when Jin-yong told his story.

Jin-yong joined Physical 100 for the same reason. He became the first national athlete in snowboarding cross for Korea. But he never reached the Olympics as the country decided not to back unpromising sports. After winning Physical 100, Jin-yong still has dreams of reaching the Olympics.

‘Physical 100’s’ Woo Jin-yong hopes to attend the 2026 Olympics in Italy

In an interview with W Korea, Jin-yong reflects on his time on the competition series and what comes next. He reveals that his support from fans and the people closest to him has been “enough to ignite the passion that had turned off.” Jin-yong could not compete as a national athlete in snowboarding cross for the Pyeongchang Olympics. But he still hopes to fulfill his Olympics dreams one way or another.

While no longer a national athlete, Jong-woo wants to become a coach. “I haven’t realized my dream of the Olympics yet. One day, as a national team coach, I want to go to the Olympics with the athletes. I believe it will be possible for the 2026 Italian Olympics,” he said. Joining Physical 100 was the “opportunity of a lifetime” for Jin-yong.

“I met people I looked up to since I was young, and as an athlete, I got to sweat, compete, have fun, and spend a meaningful time in a competition with people that I was honored to be around,” he said after his win. Physical 100 has risen to global popularity and inspired interest in its competitors and their backstories. Crowned the person with the best physique, Jong-woo’s ambition from joining the series may come true.

Jin-yong fell in love with snowboarding after his mandatory military enlistment

Before winning Physical 100, Jin-yong is the owner of a Crossfit center. But what led him to his love for snowboarding happened after he left the Marine Corps after fulfilling his mandatory military service. He traveled to Canada for language training, fell into snowboarding cross, and began training for countless hours daily. Jin-yong soon realized he wanted to go to the Olympics.

As Jin-yong explained on Physical 100, there were no national athletes to go to the Olympics at the time. He took matters into his own hands and called the Korea Ski Association to show his interest in competing. Jin-yong was met with another issue. He had to compete internationally, and with the sport having minimal popularity and no financial support, Jin-yong worked construction to make money.

Jin-yong soon became the first national athlete in the sport, but his Olympic dreams were ruined when there was no more interest. No longer an athlete, Jin-yong opened a Crossfit gym and found it was similar to snowboarding cross. “All sports are mental battles. If the momentum breaks, the game is over,” he said. Now a Physical 100 winner, Jin-yong hopes to help nurture future athletes for the Olympics.