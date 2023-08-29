Pierce Brosnan’s wife Keely Shaye Smith had an interesting way of looking at her husband’s on-screen love scenes.

Actor Pierce Brosnan, like many in his field, had to engage in the occasional love scene. And although it was for the sake of entertainment, his wife explained to her husband how onscreen love-making was a form of infidelity.

How Pierce Brosnan’s wife reacts to his onscreen love scenes

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith | Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Brosnan’s wife, Keely Shaye Smith, is not too unfamiliar with life as an actor. Smith was once a professional actor, having starred in shows like General Hospital and Norman’s Corner, before becoming a journalist. She’d also been tied to Brosnan for decades, and was perhaps already used to the lifestyle of a Hollywood actor because of it.

As a film star, Brosnan is sometimes called on to be intimate with his co-workers. Although this might be a problem for other couples, Brosnan confided that his wife wasn’t the least bit bothered by it. Smith even had a playful nickname for Brosnan’s onscreen flings.

“She calls it legal cheating,” Brosnan once said according to Daily Record. “My wife is very cool. She has a great sense of humour about it, a great sense of who she is as a woman and security and faith within me.”

The James Bond star further asserted that Smith knew she had nothing to worry about in regards to his love scenes. If only because she knew Brosnan only had eyes for her.

“She is the most beautiful woman and someone who has been my north star for many a day and a year now. We just celebrated 19 years of life together,” he said.

Keely Shaye Smith saved Pierce Brosnan after the death of his first wife

Smith and Brosnan eventually got married in 2001, and have enjoyed two decades of being married since. But Smith wasn’t Brosnan’s first wife. Brosnan met his former partner Cassandra Harris through a friend of his, who’d play matchmaker for the pair. Similarly to Smith, Brosnan was smitten when he first saw Harris.

“I saw her coming down the staircase, and I thought, ‘What a beautiful-looking woman,’” Brosnan once told Cigar Aficionado.

But Harris didn’t have the same level of attraction to the Mamma Mia star that Smith immediately had.

“Here was this funny-looking man with this short haircut,” Harris once said about Brosnan according to People. “But we had much in common—acting, books, music—and once we started talking, we never stopped.”

The couple would marry in 1980. But in 1991, Harris would succumb to ovarian cancer, which devastated the Black Adam actor.

“When your partner gets cancer, then life changes,” Brosnan said according to Mirror. “Your timetable and reference for your normal routines and the way you view life, all this changes. Because you’re dealing with death. You’re dealing with the possibility of death and dying.”

Harris and Brosnan already had an established family after the former’s death. Smith was well aware that she was going to be a part of Harris’ legacy in some way by mixing in with the family. And she admittedly felt a lot of pressure from the thought.

“It is not an easy position to be in with such a strong family who lost someone very prominent,” Smith once told RedBook. “I’m not trying to take anybody’s place. I’m here to offer my love, understanding, and compassion to the mix of this family. I don’t feel like a single parent. I have a wonderful partner now.”

How many kids does Pierce Brosnan have?

Pierce Brosnan has five kids from both of his marriages. He and Harris shared Christopher, Sean, and his late daughter Charlotte who also tragically succumbed to cancer. The Thomas Crown Affair actor shares two sons Dylan and Paris Brosnan with Smith.