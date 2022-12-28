Pierre Cadault’s Fate in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Explained

Pierre Cadault (Jean-Christophe Bouvet) returns in season 3 of Netflix‘s Emily in Paris. At the end of episode 7, “How To Lose a Designer in 10 Days,” the fashion designer meets a seemingly dark fate. Find out what happens to the character by the end of Emily in Paris Season 3.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding Emily in Paris Season 3 Episodes 7 and 8, “How To Lose a Designer in 10 Days” and “Fashion Victim.”]

Emily (Lily Collins), Pierre (Jean-Christophe Bouvet), and Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) strategize | Netflix

Pierre Caudault is a fan of Emily Cooper in season 3

Initially, Cadault refers to Emily (Lily Collins) as “ringarde,” or basic, in the first season of the Netflix series. However, after Emily proves herself a worthy marketer capable of reigniting interest in the Cadault fashion house, the designer becomes a fan of Emily Cooper.

Jean-Christophe Bouvet as Pierre Cadault | Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Their working relationship changes in season 3, though. After leaving Sylvie’s (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) agency to work with JVMA, Pierre learns sometimes bigger isn’t always better. The mega-marketing firm wants to replace the designer with the edgier, more modern Grégory Duprée (Jeremy O. Harris). So, Pierre turns to Sylvie and Emily to make things right in season 3 of Emily in Paris. That decision becomes the catalyst to Pierre’s fate in the newest season of the Netflix series.

Pierre Cadault is hit by a small car at the end of ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Episode 7

Unaware of JVMA’s plan to replace Pierre, Emily and company have lunch with Nicolas (Paul Forman) to talk strategy. However, when Nicolas reveals they’ll be working with just that — the brand, not the man — and JVMA’s plan to replace Cadault, Emily thinks better of inviting the designer to lunch to celebrate. She texts him and tells him not to come, but it’s too late. Pierre can see their table, but he has to cross the street first.

In the tense final moments of episode 7, it looks like Pierre might get hit by a bicycle. Instead, he’s struck by a small vehicle and the screen goes black.

‘Emily in Paris’ makes it seem like Pierre Cadault died, but he didn’t

Episode 8 of the Darren Star series opens with Sylvie, Emily, Luc (Bruno Gouery), and Julien (Samuel Arnold) wearing all black and seemingly approaching a funeral or grave site. “Pierre would love it here,” they agree, leaning into the idea that getting hit by the car killed the designer.

Emily and company might look like they’re in mourning, but Pierre is alive | Netflix

However, Pierre is alive and somewhat well recuperating at a lavish nursing home. Despite his physical state, Emily sees a marketing opportunity in playing up Pierre’s rumored death. Amid JVMA’s launch party for Pierre Cadault’s store, rumors circulate about Pierre’s passing until he shows up alive and well to announce his exit from the brand and the second coming of his line elsewhere. Amid his announcement, he fires JVMA as his marketing agency, which creates tension between Emily and Nicolas.

