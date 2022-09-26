Pink ‘Cannot Get Behind’ Plastic Surgery, Says ‘I Want My Children to Know What I Look Like When I’m Angry’

A mainstay in popular music since the early 2000s, Pink is a singer known for her rebellious attitude and outspoken spirit. Her rhythm and blues sound and powerful singing voice have been earning her acclaim for decades. And her hit songs have kept her on the top of the charts for many years. While Pink has been in the music business for a long time, she has managed to stay looking youthful and vibrant — and all without the assistance of plastic surgery. As she revealed in 2020, the singer just “cannot get behind” the idea of plastic surgery and plans to embrace the natural aging process as long as she can.

Pink is a beloved entertainer with 2 kids

Pink first burst onto the scene in 2000, with the debut studio album, Can’t Take Me Home. The album showed fans and critics alike just how powerful her singing voice was. And her rebellious attitude helped her become the perfect early 2000s cover girl. Pop rock hits like “Just Like a Pill” and “Don’t Let Me Get Me” climbed the charts even as Pink herself became a worldwide superstar.

Over the years, Pink has become even more popular, collaborating with other artists and experimenting with new sounds. She’s also made a name for herself as a daring stage performer, doing aerial stunts that require her to stay in tiptop physical condition.

In 2006, Pink married her husband, motocross racer Carey Hart. Following a separation, the pair reunited, later welcoming two children: Willow Sage and Jameson Moon.

What did Pink say about plastic surgery?

It’s no secret that Pink looks as bright and vibrant today as the day that she released her debut album. She’s done it all without the assistance of plastic surgery, as she revealed in a candid “note to self” on social media in 2020. As reported by People, Pink’s open letter read “Dear Me, you’re getting older. I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger… You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh… and yeah you idiot… u smoked.”

She went on. “Continued note to self: Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling… and their face doesn’t move. I’m cannot get behind it. I just can’t. I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry.” The singer then clarified her stance. She said that she has “never really depended” on her looks in order to be successful. Pink added she had “decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face.”

Pink stays healthy from the inside out

The artist works hard to keep her body fit and healthy, and is extremely dedicated to maintaining a tough workout routine. In 2013, Pink opened up to Women’s Health about her fitness regimen, revealing, according to E! Online, that she goes to the gym five days a week. She stated that she likes to incorporate a lot of variety into her workouts, including circuit training, treadmill intervals, lots of weight training, and intense hot yoga sessions with her trainer.

Although she likes to go hard in the gym, Pink doesn’t believe in depriving herself of delicious food. “I’m afraid of the world running out of cheesecake, especially Cheesecake Factory,” she shared. The performer noted she’ll never give up bread, cheese, or pasta. In the end, Pink believes in balance, and that remaining true to oneself is the most important thing in the world.

