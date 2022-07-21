Why Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour Said Oasis’ Noel Gallagher Has Bad Taste in Music

TL;DR:

Oasis’ Noel Gallagher explained why he likes Pink Floyd’s The Wall while some of the band’s other albums were overplayed.

He said one of the songs from The Wall “brings back so many memories.”

His wife said she prefers one of Pink Floyd’s lesser-known albums to The Wall.

A ticket for Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’ | Michael Ochs Archives

Noel Gallagher is the lead songwriter of the classic rock band Oasis. He once said Pink Floyd’s The Wall impacted him differently than some of the band’s other albums. Notably, he had a tense conversation about two of Pink Floyd’s albums with David Gilmour.

Oasis’ Noel Gallagher said Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’ was the ultimate album for stoners

In a 2011 article with The Quietus, Gallagher named his 13 favorite albums. Gallagher mentioned classics such as The Beatles’ Revolver and The Rolling Stones’ Let It Bleed. The Wall was the sole Pink Floyd album on the list. “When I left school, The Wall was the pothead’s album,” Gallagher recalled.

Gallagher discussed how The Wall impacted his life. “Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here maybe overplayed but The Wall I could never get tired of,” he said. “That track ‘Nobody Home’ just brings back so many memories for me.”

“After leaving school, I just used to go round my mates house, skin up, and we’d listen to this,” he added. “Happy, carefree days.” Gallagher said he would he could “die happy” if he was able to write a song like “Nobody’s Home” or U2’s “Running to Stand Still” from The Joshua Tree.

Oasis’ Noel Gallagher had a tense conversation with David Gilmour over 2 Pink Floyd albums

In addition, Gallagher discussed meeting Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour. “I met Dave Gilmour once at an industry thing and I think I pissed him off,” he recalled. “I said to him, ‘Dave, I think The Wall is your best album but my wife won’t have it, she prefers listening to Meddle.'”

Gilmour was incensed by Gallagher’s comment. “And he said, ‘Well, clearly your wife has impeccable taste where you have little. I suggest you listen to her,'” Gallagher recalled. “I was like, ‘What the f*** are you talking about? She hasn’t got a clue! Get out of it …'”

How ‘The Wall’ and ‘Meddle’ performed on the charts in the United States

In the United States, The Wall became a huge success for Pink Floyd. The album topped the Billboard 200 for 15 weeks, staying on the chart for 160 weeks. The Wall was No. 1 for a longer time than all of Pink Floyd’s other albums.

On the other hand, Meddle became a minor hit. The album reached No. 70 on the Billboard 200, lasting 74 weeks on the chart.

Meddle wasn’t one of Pink Floyd’s more popular albums but it meant something to Gallagher’s wife.

