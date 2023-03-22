Why ‘The Pink Panther’ Season 1 Episode 1’s History-Breaking Oscar Win Rocks

The Pink Panther started with the classic 1963 film, which grew into a media franchise so much bigger than expected. The first episode went on to achieve more than many audiences remember, making an impact during the awards season. The Pink Panther Season 1 Episode 1 won an Oscar, but here’s a look at why it’s still such an inspired Academy Award win.

‘The Pink Panther’ Season 1 Episode 1 won an Oscar

L-R: The Little Man and The Pink Panther | MGM

“The Pink Phink” was the first animated short to come from Blake Edwards’ The Pink Panther. It follows the rivalry between the Pink Panther and an unnamed painter, who’s credited as the “Little Man.” The former tries to paint a house pink, while the latter wants it blue. The rivalry becomes increasingly intense, as the Pink Panther does everything necessary to undo all of the Little Man’s work.

The fight over paint leads the Little Man to accidentally turn the entire property pink after the Pink Panther sabotages his shotgun with his bright paint. He buries the buckets of pink paint, causing the entire environment to turn into the corresponding color. But, the Pink Panther isn’t done. Next, he paints the colorless man entirely pink, declaring victory.

The Pink Panther set a historic record when “The Pink Phink” won the Oscar for Best Short Subject – Cartoons at the 1964 Academy Awards. It competed against “Christmas Cracker,” “How to Avoid Friendship,” and “Nudnik #2.”

This marked the first time a studio won an Academy Award with its first animated short. It was initially distributed theatrically, but it later aired as a part of The Pink Panther Show on Saturday mornings.

‘The Pink Panther’ – ‘The Pink Phink’ – is a timeless classic

The Pink Panther never earned another Oscar over the course of its media franchise run. Nevertheless, “The Pink Phink” taking home the golden statuette is a decision that stands the test of time. It’s a timeless classic with an undeniable impact on pop culture.

After the 1963 original film, it went on to inspire two reboot series to follow the initial series. Short films, animated series, television specials, video games, and music followed to capture audiences’ attention.

“The Pink Phink” captures a nostalgic quality for those who grew up with the panther on their television screens and local movie theaters. However, it holds a timeless quality that passes from one generation to the next.

The animated short is funny, consistently entertaining, and utilizes bright, vibrant animation to capture a style of cartoon art that the world doesn’t see anymore.

The music from The Pink Panther‘s “The Pink Phink” is truly iconic, as it’s instantly recognizable. It’s a worthy Oscar winner that sticks out from the many animated shorts to earn the statuette over the years.

‘The Pink Panther’ plays with who’s the hero and the villain

The Pink Panther is the type of Oscar winner that grows with its audience. As children, it’s easy to fall into the appeal of the colorful titular character. However, it’s a totally different experience watching “The Pink Phink” as an adult.

Younger folks want to see the panther win in this rivalry, but the level of pettiness exhibited by the pink animal is outrageous. He’s actually the antagonist between the two, refusing to allow the painter to complete his job.

The same could be said about the days of Tom & Jerry, where Jerry was the more popular character for children. Meanwhile, Tom was seen as the “big, bad cat.” Watching the show as an adult demonstrates what a jerk the mouse really is.

The Pink Panther is the type of Oscar-winning short film that’s all about perspective. Who’s the hero, and who’s the villain? It initially appears obvious, but it becomes an intriguing discourse as the viewer ages with it.