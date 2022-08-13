‘Pink Venom’: What Fans Think About BLACKPINK’s Song Title

BLACKPINK’s in your area. This K-pop group returns with Born Pink and its first single, “Pink Venom.” Following the announcement, some BLINKS took to social media, sharing theories regarding this song and its title.

BLACKPINK announced ‘Pink Venom’ and their 2022 world tour

Jennie Kim, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo of ‘BLACKPINK’ are seen at the YouTube Music Artist Lounge at Coachella 2019 | Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube

BLACKPINK is back in your area. Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo, and Jennie reunite for their upcoming album. With BLACKPINK officially teasing Born Pink in August 2022, the announcement trailer earned over 20 million YouTube views.

Thanks to this short clip, fans learn that the first single debuts in August, the album premieres in September, and the world tour begins in October.

The first single from BLACKPINK’s new era is “Pink Venom.” “Pink Venom” — set to appear on BLACKPINK’s second album — will premiere on most major streaming platforms on Aug. 19 at 12 a.m. EST/1 p.m. KST.

The promotional posters for “Pink Venom” featured these artists in shades of pink and black. Some fans even took to social media, sharing their support for these idols and their upcoming project.

BLINK reacted to the ‘Pink Venom’ announcement from BLACKPINK

The details surrounding “Pink Venom” remain a mystery. Still, fans speculated regarding the sound of this single based on the album title. Some think that with a title like “Pink Venom,” it may follow similar themes to other BLACKPINK singles.

“While I am looking forward to it, I kinda know what to expect from it due to the title,” one Reddit user noted. “It’s going to be similar to previous songs like ‘BOOMBAYAH,’ ‘DDU-DU-DDU-DU,’ ‘How You Like That,’ ‘Pretty Savage,’ etc. following what I call ‘The Blackpink Formula.’”

“Don’t get me wrong,” they continued, “I like the songs I just mentioned, and I probably am going to like this one, but I see a pattern with these songs, and I wish YG can change up BP’s style a little bit.”

“They did change it up with ‘Ice Cream’ and ‘Lovesick Girls,’ this one sounds like it will be akin to their usual formula to get another big hit but I think they will with the title track for the album,” another Reddit user replied.

BLACKPINK released songs ‘Pretty Savage’ and ‘Kill This Love’

BLACKPINK showcases their different personalities with song titles and even the band name. That’s especially of “Pretty Savage,” which highlighted the two halves of these artists — the “pretty” side and the “savage” side.

“If you look at all our b-sides too, there are a lot of different emotions, not just love,” Jennie said during a press conference, according to BLACKPINK Update. “We wanted to show a more mature side of ourselves.”

According to Pinkvilla, BLACKPINK’s band name meaning actually refers to pink being “pretty” and the black meaning “pretty isn’t everything.”

In 2020, the K-pop group released their first studio, full-length album, aptly titled The Album. It remains available on most major music streaming platforms, along with songs “As If It’s Your Last” and “Kill This Love.”

