‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Peach and Prosciutto Flatbread Is the Perfect Summertime Meal

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond enjoys her peach and prosciutto flatbread recipe so much that she dubbed it her “favorite of all time,” at least for a day. Read on to learn more about her phenomenal career and “the beauty of pizza” relating to her most-preferred flatbread recipe. Plus, discover where to find a 4-cheese recipe option for those whose tastes aren’t intrigued to try peach and prosciutto.

Ree Drummond’s cooking career took off after a change of plans

Though Drummond is a famous chef now, she didn’t set off into life with her sights on her current career. She majored in gerontology at the University of Southern California and planned to move to Chicago to pursue a law degree.

But meeting her future husband, Ladd Drummond, changed her plans. The Oklahoma native dropped her big-city ambitions and moved back home to be with the fourth-generation cattle rancher (per Biography.) In 2006, she launched her Pioneer Woman blog, sharing notes from her life on their ranch, raising and homeschooling their kids.

Drummond added a food section to her site for sharing recipes and photos of dishes, which helped grow her following substantially. She climbed to over 20 million page views monthly within a few years. Book deals ensued, and she has written numerous bestselling cookbooks.

Furthermore, The Pioneer Woman cooking show debuted on the Food Network in 2011, making Drummond a certifiable star chef. After achieving so much, she said the secret to her success is her passion for what she does.

Ree Drummond’s recipe for peach and prosciutto flatbread might be her ‘favorite of all time’

In one of those bestselling books — The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy — Drummond wrote about “the beauty of pizza.” She said, “If you don’t want to fiddle with fresh dough, you can make it with any kind of flatbread you find in the supermarket!”

For a suggestion, the Food Network star said naan is her preference because it’s soft but gets crispy around the edges. She also noted that her prosciutto and peach version of flatbread pizza is “probably [her] favorite of all time” but added, “At least today.”

Drummond lightly coats her flatbreads with olive oil and other seasonings before adding prosciutto and cheese. She tops those off with some baby arugula before baking. Once crispy, she adds peach preserves before serving.

Some similar recipes, like one shared by PBS, recommend using fresh peach slices and cooking on a grill. Either way, the sweetness of the fruit helps balance the sometimes bitter flavor of arugula. And the complementary combination creates a taste perfect for summer days.

Fans love Ree Drummond’s 4-cheese flatbreads recipe

Maybe peach and prosciutto aren’t appealing to every flatbread lover’s palate, but Drummond might offer something more savory to their tastebuds if that’s the case. Her recipe for 4-cheese flatbreads is easy to make, and fans love it. The clothing designer uses fontina cheese, mozzarella, mascarpone, and grated parmesan as toppings with a few other ingredients for seasoning.

One commenter on the recipe, available on Food Network, shared that the flatbreads are “delicious” and added, “The bottom of the naan was wonderfully crunchy and the flavor of the cheese combination with the pesto was awesome.”

“Super yummy!” another wrote. “[It] was a hit tonight.”

