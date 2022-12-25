Who Is Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin’s Wife Kiya Winston?

Mike Tomlin became the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007. Before taking the job in the Steel City, Tomlin was on other NFL coaching staffs for the Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also worked for college football teams at Virginia Military Institute, the University of Memphis, Arkansas State, and the University of Cincinnati.

Tomlin has had plenty of success with the Steelers. Under his tenure the team has made the playoffs 10 times, won seven division titles, appeared in three AFC Championship Games, and had two Super Bowl appearances including a victory in Super Bowl XLIII. But while his accomplishments on the field are well-documented, not much is known about his life off the field and the woman he’s married to. Here’s more on Tomlin’s wife Kiya Winston and their children.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and his wife Kiya Winston attend the 47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards | Frazer Harrison/ACMA2012/Getty Images for ACM

How Tomlin and Winston met

Kiya Winston was born on Jan. 13, 1974, in Morristown, N.J. She has a sister, Mia, who is an artist and photographer.

Kiya began sewing when she was a child and became interested in fashion at a young. After high school, she wanted to pursue a degree in fashion design. She attended The College of William & Mary and that’s where she met her future husband. They were both in athletics as Winston was a gymnast at the school and Tomlin played wide receiver for The Tribe.

The couple tied the knot in 1996 and today Winston has her own fashion line. On Instagram, she stated that her collection is “sustainable fashion” and “uses primarily bamboo fabrics, an earth-friendly fabric.”

Mike Tomlin and Kiya Winston attend the Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden | Frazer Harrison/ACMA2013/Getty Images for ACM

How many children they have together

Tomlin and his wife have three children together–two sons and one daughter.

Their eldest son, Michael Dean, was born on Dec. 16, 2000. He followed in his dad’s footsteps playing wide receiver. He committed to the University of Maryland over offers from Army, the University of Pittsburgh, and Iowa State.

Their second son, Mason, was born on Jan. 15, 2002, and plays football as well at the defensive back position. Mason committed to Columbia over offers from Robert Morris and William & Mary.

Tomlin and Winston welcomed their daughter, Harlyn Quinn, in 2006. She has followed in her mother’s footsteps as a gymnast at Shadyside Academy.

Many believe Tomlin has an uncanny resemblance to a star actor

Actor Omar Epps visiting Hollywood Today Live | David Livingston/Getty Images

Over the years fans have pointed out the resemblance between Tomlin and actor Omar Epps, even joking that they look like the same person.

In 2009, the medical drama House, which Epps starred in, decided to get in on the fun. During an episode titled “Ignorance is Bliss,” Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) delivered a Tomlin-inspired line telling his colleagues: “I got all my starters back, plus a couple of first-class free agents. I feel like Mike Tomlin.” House then looks directly at Epps’ character Dr. Eric Foreman and jokes: “Probably not as much as you do but you get the idea.”

Many Twitter users have labeled Tomlin Epps’ doppelganger and discussions about how much they look alike continue to pop up every now and then.