‘Plane’ Actor Mike Colter was Shocked to Learn His Cousin is This Oscar Winner

Mike Colter will always be Luke Cage to some of his fans. However, he is a multifaceted actor who has slowly built up his career, and his recent role in Plane proves as much. Colter has been in the acting business for years, but he was shocked to learn his cousin is this Oscar winner.

Mike Colter’s career

Mike Colter attends a “Plane” Screening I Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Colter made his big screen debut in 2004 when he starred in the Clint Eastwood movie Million Dollar Baby playing boxer Big Willie Little. After his appearance in the movie, the star landed more guest roles in TV shows like Law & Order: Criminal Intent, ER, Law & Order: Trial by Jury, and The Parkers.

In 2012, Colter played Will Smith’s character’s father in Men in Black 3, and in 2014 he began playing Agent Jameson Locke in the Halo franchise. He also provided motion capture for Halo 5: Guardians. His entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe came in 2015 when he appeared in Netflix’s Jessica Jones as Luke Cage.

A year later, he began playing the character in his own series, and also appeared in The Defenders. His turn as Luke Cage helped him establish himself as a leading man, and once he was done with that role he was able to grab the lead role in drama Evil. Colter plays David Acosta, a former journalist studying for the priesthood who partners with a forensic psychologist and technology contractor to assess purported supernatural incidents.

The actor met his cousin Viola Davis in 2019

Mike Colter and Viola Davis may be related, but his success is all his own ? pic.twitter.com/4WJpbeq9jj — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) January 14, 2023

Hollywood is a small place, and although nepotism is rampant in the industry, some A-listers have made it on their own. A good example is Colter, who is related to one of the biggest stars in the industry today and has managed to shine outside his cousin’s light.

In an interview with Essence, Colter revealed that he and Oscar winner Viola Davis had never met despite being related and born in the same town. “I know her family from my hometown, but we’ve never met. I’m sure our paths will cross at some point,” he said.

In a 2019 sit-down on The Talk, Colter provided an update on the story revealing that they met in April of that year. “Honestly, we had never met but our families have family reunions, and they talk about us and stuff. They are very proud of us,” the 46-year-old star told the hosts.

“We’re just very busy…In LA, you could be right next to someone in the same neighborhood. You’re never home. You’re filming somewhere, they’re busy, life happens, and we just never got caught up,” he added, saying that although it took a week for them to set up a meeting, they still had a great time.

In a recent interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, while promoting his new movie Plane, the Luke Cage portrayer recalled his initial shock about learning that he was Oscar winner Viola Davis’s second cousin, saying he learned about their relationship from family members when he was a teenager. Colter told the hosts that Davis’ career was starting to pick up at the time, and he was a massive fan of hers.

Mike Colter plays a convicted murderer in ‘Plane’

Colter’s latest role is in the 2023 action thriller Plane, where he plays a convicted murderer onboard a commercial plane on his way to extradition. Things take an awful turn when a storm forces Gerald Butler’s pilot character, Captain Brodie, to crash land.

He lands in hostile territory, and the passengers on his flight are taken hostage for ransom. Butler’s Brodie and Colter’s character Louis team up to fight against the enemies and save the flight’s passengers. Plane received favorable reviews from critics, with 76% of critics giving it a favorable review on Rotten Tomatoes. It earned $20.7 million at the box office on a $25 million budget.