Who Plays Cloud in ‘Firefly Lane’? Beau Garrett’s Most Famous Roles

The Netflix series Firefly Lane follows the friendship between Kate Malarkey (Roan Curtis/Sarah Chalke) and Tully Hart (Ali Skovbye/Katherine Heigl). Tully’s childhood involved a woman named Cloud — her biological mother, but no fit parent. Find out who plays Cloud in Firefly Lane.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding Firefly Lane Season 2.]

Beau Garrett as Cloud | Diyah Pera/Netflix

Who is Cloud in ‘Firefly Lane’?

Dorothy “Cloud” Hart is Tully Hart’s mother in the Netflix series Firefly Lane. Known for being charismatic and fun-loving, Cloud was a neglectful parent throughout most of Tully’s life. A free-spirited lover of party drugs, Cloud used drugs and alcohol to numb the pain of her past, which is explained in season 2.

Cloud fell in love with Parker Binswanger, the brother of Benedict Binswanger (Greg Germann) and son of the affluent Binswanger family. Cloud and Parker planned to run away together after she found out she was pregnant with Tully. However, wanting to protect the family name, Benedict paid Cloud off to keep quiet about the baby. As a grown Tully works to uncover who her real father is in season 2, she learns Parker Binswanger is dead, but he never rejected Cloud or disowned Tully.

Movies and TV shows starring Beau Garrett, Cloud from ‘Firefly Lane’

Outside of playing Cloud in Firefly Lane, Beau Garrett appears in several other movies and television shows. She is widely known for her role as Gem in the 2010 movie Tron: Legacy. Garrett also played Captain Raye in the 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer and Gloria in the 2008 romantic comedy Made of Honor.

Garrett has also appeared in:

The Good Doctor

Capsized: Blood in the Water

The Rookie

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce

Longmire

Love by Chance

In Stereo

Knight of Cups

Glee

Lust for Love

Diving Normal

Freelancers

Chuck

CSI: NY

Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior – Loved Ones

Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior – House of Corpses

Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior – The Profiler

Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior – Inside the Red Cell

Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior – Alternate Reality: The New Criminal Minds

Memphis Beat

Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior

Tron: Legacy

Kalamity

The Glades

Warren the Ape

Criminal Minds

Ivory

House

Empire State

Poolside

Celebrities Anonymous

Live!

Unearthed

Wildfire

Turistas

Head Cases

Entourage

North Shore

Ivy Matheson plays a young Cloud

Like Tully and Kate’s characters, another actor plays the younger version of Cloud in the Netflix series. The younger version of Cloud appears in the first season and again in season 2 when she finally reveals details to Tully about who her father is.

According to IMDb, Ivy Matheson is credited as “Cloud at 17”. Outside of the Netflix series, you may have seen Matheson in several of Shawn Medes’ music videos or:

True Story with Ed & Randall

Young Wives Tale

There’s Someone Inside Your House

The Slowest Show

Vinny Mancuso’s Rules for Good Business

When the Streetlights Go On

Supernatural

The Wrong Tutor

Under the Silver Lake

The New Romantic

Only Humans

Total Ape: MORE

The Lears

NAV Feat. The Weeknd: Some Way

Second Chance

Autumn Dreams

Beau Garrett is four years younger than Katherine Heigl

Garrett may play Heigl’s mother in Firefly Lane, but she is younger than her co-star. The Cloud actor was born on Dec. 28, 1982, which means she’ll be 40 by the time 2023 gets here. Heigl was born on Nov. 24, 1978, making her 44 years old at publication.

Beau Garrett as Cloud, Katherine Heigl as Tully | Diyah Pera/Netflix

Watch the first half of Firefly Lane Season 2 on Netflix.