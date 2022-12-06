Who Plays Cloud in ‘Firefly Lane’? Beau Garrett’s Most Famous Roles
The Netflix series Firefly Lane follows the friendship between Kate Malarkey (Roan Curtis/Sarah Chalke) and Tully Hart (Ali Skovbye/Katherine Heigl). Tully’s childhood involved a woman named Cloud — her biological mother, but no fit parent. Find out who plays Cloud in Firefly Lane.
[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding Firefly Lane Season 2.]
Who is Cloud in ‘Firefly Lane’?
Dorothy “Cloud” Hart is Tully Hart’s mother in the Netflix series Firefly Lane. Known for being charismatic and fun-loving, Cloud was a neglectful parent throughout most of Tully’s life. A free-spirited lover of party drugs, Cloud used drugs and alcohol to numb the pain of her past, which is explained in season 2.
Cloud fell in love with Parker Binswanger, the brother of Benedict Binswanger (Greg Germann) and son of the affluent Binswanger family. Cloud and Parker planned to run away together after she found out she was pregnant with Tully. However, wanting to protect the family name, Benedict paid Cloud off to keep quiet about the baby. As a grown Tully works to uncover who her real father is in season 2, she learns Parker Binswanger is dead, but he never rejected Cloud or disowned Tully.
Movies and TV shows starring Beau Garrett, Cloud from ‘Firefly Lane’
Outside of playing Cloud in Firefly Lane, Beau Garrett appears in several other movies and television shows. She is widely known for her role as Gem in the 2010 movie Tron: Legacy. Garrett also played Captain Raye in the 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer and Gloria in the 2008 romantic comedy Made of Honor.
Garrett has also appeared in:
- The Good Doctor
- Capsized: Blood in the Water
- The Rookie
- Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce
- Longmire
- Love by Chance
- In Stereo
- Knight of Cups
- Glee
- Lust for Love
- Diving Normal
- Freelancers
- Chuck
- CSI: NY
- Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior – Loved Ones
- Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior – House of Corpses
- Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior – The Profiler
- Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior – Inside the Red Cell
- Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior – Alternate Reality: The New Criminal Minds
- Memphis Beat
- Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior
- Tron: Legacy
- Kalamity
- The Glades
- Warren the Ape
- Criminal Minds
- Ivory
- House
- Empire State
- Poolside
- Celebrities Anonymous
- Live!
- Unearthed
- Wildfire
- Turistas
- Head Cases
- Entourage
- North Shore
Ivy Matheson plays a young Cloud
Like Tully and Kate’s characters, another actor plays the younger version of Cloud in the Netflix series. The younger version of Cloud appears in the first season and again in season 2 when she finally reveals details to Tully about who her father is.
According to IMDb, Ivy Matheson is credited as “Cloud at 17”. Outside of the Netflix series, you may have seen Matheson in several of Shawn Medes’ music videos or:
- True Story with Ed & Randall
- Young Wives Tale
- There’s Someone Inside Your House
- The Slowest Show
- Vinny Mancuso’s Rules for Good Business
- When the Streetlights Go On
- Supernatural
- The Wrong Tutor
- Under the Silver Lake
- The New Romantic
- Only Humans
- Total Ape: MORE
- The Lears
- NAV Feat. The Weeknd: Some Way
- Second Chance
- Autumn Dreams
Beau Garrett is four years younger than Katherine Heigl
Garrett may play Heigl’s mother in Firefly Lane, but she is younger than her co-star. The Cloud actor was born on Dec. 28, 1982, which means she’ll be 40 by the time 2023 gets here. Heigl was born on Nov. 24, 1978, making her 44 years old at publication.
Watch the first half of Firefly Lane Season 2 on Netflix.