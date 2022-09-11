Police once arrested George Harrison‘s son, Dhani, for skateboarding. However, that wasn’t his only run-in with the law. His father had to rescue him once.

Police arrested George Harrison’s son, Dhani, for skateboarding

During an appearance on Conan in 2014, Dhani, who has safeguarded his father’s legacy for years, told an interesting story about the time LAPD arrested him for skateboarding.

“I was at Santa Monica courthouse, which has recently been made into a legal skate spot,” Dhani said, “because actually, I made the stupid mistake of skating during court hours there once when I was 12.

“I got ‘detained’ as a minor for hours by the police because skateboarding was a crime back then in 1989. They put my board in the gun crusher, which was unfortunate for my board.”

George’s son said his aunt drove from Palm Springs to get him out. “Thanks, Linda,” Dhani said.

George Harrison’s son, Dhani, went back to skateboard at the courthouse and got stopped by police again

Dhani continued to tell Conan O’Brien that he went back to the same courthouse to skateboard with his friend years later. Police stopped him once again.

“I recently went back there… So, here we are in the year 2014, and it’s a legal skate spot now,” Dhani continued. “I was discussing with a friend of mine, a pro skater called Richie Jackson, we were leaving there the other day in my car, and I said, ‘Wow, isn’t it so great that we can skate here and not get arrested.’

“Just as I said that, it went ‘Woohoo,’ and we got pulled over. I discussed with the police officer that he didn’t know-I didn’t have my I.D.-I said, ‘Look, if you need proof of who I am, I’ll be on Conan on Wednesday.'”

The Beatle’s child said the police officer let him go because he was a huge Conan fan.

The Beatle defended his son during another run-in with police

George had to come to his son’s aid during another run-in with the police. In Martin Scorsese’s 2011 documentary, George Harrison: Living in the Material World, Dhani told a story about how his father defended him during his other brush with the law.

“I was 15 and then had some little run-in with some policemen and he told the policemen to f*** off,” Dhani said. “That’s when I realized that he was actually cool, on my side and not just a scary dad, you know? And he was very very close to me after that.

“We kind of would run off down the garden and hide, don’t tell you mom kind of stuff, you know?”

George’s son might have had a couple of brushes with the police, but his father didn’t care. The former Beatle was a cool dad.

