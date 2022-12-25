Why Pop Icon Robyn Sings on Britney Spears’ ‘Piece of Me’

Britney Spears‘ 2007 album Blackout represented a major moment in pop culture history. The tune “Piece of Me” from the album was widely seen as a response to the media scrutiny that the artist had faced for the duration of her career. And in short order, it became very popular with fans around the world. Spears’ isn’t the only voice that can be heard in the song, though. Several other artists contributed to “Piece of Me,” including Swedish pop singer Robyn. The singer’s contribution to the song isn’t an accident. In fact, the history of Robyn’s connection to “Piece of Me” has now become a viral legend among Spears’ fan base.

L: Robyn | Jason Merritt/Getty Images, R: Britney Spears | JB Lacroix/WireImage

“Piece of Me” was released in November 2007 as the second single from Blackout. The album, which was Spears’ fifth, featured cutting-edge songs from her real-life drama along with specific situations and strong themes. “Piece of Me” was written and produced by Swedish producers Bloodshy & Avant and Klas Åhlund.

While Spears had enjoyed a lot of chart success up to that point, with songs like “Toxic” and “…Baby One More Time,” “Piece of Me” was another feather in her cap. It received a lot of praise from critics and fans for the sharp, insightful lyrics and the danceable tune. Although Spears’ voice is heavily synthesized, other voices are discernable on “Piece of Me,” including background vocals by pop singer Robyn.

What is the story behind Robyn’s vocals on ‘Piece of Me’?

At the time “Piece of Me” was released, Robyn, a Swedish singer and songwriter, was building her own brand. However, something about the song connected with Robyn on a cellular level, even before it reached Spears’ desk. According to Paper Magazine, Robyn actually did the first demo for “Piece of Me,” after it was written.

Reportedly, Spears was so impressed by Robyn’s vocals and the subject matter of the song, which focused on a turbulent relationship with the paparazzi and press, that she opted to record it herself. Ultimately, of course, she chose to feature backing vocals from Robyn in her version of the song, meaning that the Swedish songwriter had managed to connect with Spears on a cellular level. As reported by Pride, Spears had long had an unspoken rule about recording songs that spoke so directly about her life in the spotlight, usually rejecting them outright. However, “Piece of Me” instantly resonated with the singer, and the rest is history.

What is Robyn doing today?

Born in Sweden in 1979, Robyn achieved renown in her home country before she recorded the demo for “Piece of Me.” Songs like “Be Mine!” and “With Every Heartbeat” solidified her status as a talented artist. And her 2005 album Robyn earned the songwriter a Grammy Award nomination, according to Last. In 2010, her star rose higher with the release of three mini-albums, dubbed the Body Talk series.

Over the years that followed, Robyn continued writing and recording music. These days, she’s still a staple in the music industry. In 2018, Robyn released her latest studio album, Honey. Creative, inspired, and iconic in her own right, Robyn prefers to remain out of the spotlight when she isn’t performing. But her contributions to the music scene will continue to inspire and impress.