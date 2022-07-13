The Popularity of These Royals Plummeted (And It’s Not Just Meghan, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew)

They were once prominent working royals but in June 2022 during Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle were not permitted to stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony with other members of the royal family.

Between the Duke of York settling a court case with a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her to the Sussexes bashing the monarchy and being booed outside a church in London, it’s no surprise that their popularity has dipped. But another royal surprisingly saw a decline in hers as well. Read on to find out who that is and where the rest of the royals rank in the latest poll.

Members of the royal family standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping The Colour in 2019 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Poll shows how much Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Meghan’s popularity has sunk

A new poll ranking members of Britain’s most recognizable family was released in July 2022 and concluded which royals are the most and least popular.

The Q2 survey by YouGov collected data from 1,216 people in the U.K. and found that Meghan, Harry, and Andrew are among the least popular. In fact, the results showed that Andrew, who has denied the sexual assault allegations against him, came in 15th place which is dead last earning an 11% popularity rating. That’s a 1% drop from last quarter.

His nephew, Harry, took 11th place with a rating of 34%. This is in stark contrast to just a few years ago when the Duke of Sussex was the most popular royal in the YouGov poll. As for Harry’s bride, Meghan was just above Andrew in 14th place out of 15 with a 25% popularity rating. Before stepping down, the duchess was in sixth place.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Prince Andrew sitting together during the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in 2019 | Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The queen’s favorite in-law also had a dip in popularity

A working royal who saw her popularity fall is the woman who has long been referred to as Queen Elizabeth’s favorite in-law.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex has been married to the monarch’s youngest son, Prince Edward, since 1999. They have two children together, and in recent years the couple started picking up more royal duties after Meghan and Harry stepped down. The latest poll shows that Sophie’s position dropped from seventh to ninth place in the ranking of 15 royals. Her popularity rating is now at 37% compared to 44% just a few months back. That rating puts her behind Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, who has seen her popularity dip on more than one occasion over the years.

However, Sophie is still more popular than her husband as Edward has a rating of 35%. In terms of how well-known she is, the Countess of Wessex is ranked as the least famous among the members of the royal family registering a 71% fame rating.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward smile during The Ceremony of the Keys in Scotland | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

How the rest of the royal family members ranked

According to the poll, Queen Elizabeth is the most popular royal with a solid 75% rating. Just behind her is Kate Middleton with 68%. Prince William scored high marks as well in the popularity department with a 66% rating. Also included in this poll is the queen’s late husband Prince Philip, who is in fourth place as the most popular royal family member holding a 64% rating.

Princess Anne comes in behind her father with a 53% rating followed by her daughter, Zara Tindall, with 49%. Prince Charles is in seventh place with 42%, and Camilla is after him with a 40% rating.

Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, takes the 12th spot with a 31% popularity rating. And her sister, Princess Beatrice, comes in at 13th just above her dad and Meghan with 28%.

