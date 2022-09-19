Post Malone Admits He Spent $800K on a Magic: the Gathering Card — a Milestone Moment in the History of the Trading Card Came

Platinum-selling rapper Post Malone might be best known for creating hits like “Psycho” and “Goodbyes.” But when he’s not in the recording studio, Malone plays the popular card game Magic: The Gathering.

The “Rockstar” singer recently revealed that he spent $800 thousand on a single card, making it the most expensive trading card in the game’s history.

A quick summary of Magic: The Gathering

Magic: The Gathering is a fantasy tabletop and online card game created by Richard Garfield in 1993, per GameSpot. In the game, players take the role of a Planeswalker, a powerful wizard who can travel between dimensions of the Multiverse while battling with other players. The goal is to beat other users by casting powerful spells.

On the surface, Magic: The Gathering might seem similar to other role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons. But Magic: The Gathering involves substantially more cards and has far more complex rules. Despite its difficulty, the game has amassed a huge following. It’s widely considered to be the first modern trading card game.

As of December 2018, Magic: The Gathering had roughly 35 million players as of December 2018. Between 2008 and 2016, over 20 billion Magic cards were produced as the game continued to grow in popularity, reports The Guardian.

Today, fans can compete against each other at Magic conventions, where players can go head-to-head in multi-day tournaments. Netflix is even releasing an animated Magic: The Gathering TV series. The show is expected to arrive on the streaming platform in the latter half of 2022, according to The Wrap.

Post Malone is a huge fan of Magic: The Gathering

While speaking with Howard Stern, Malone opened up about his obsession with Magic: The Gathering. During the interview, he revealed the absurd amount of money he spent on a rare trading card: close to $1 million.

When discussing Magic: The Gathering, Stern asked the “Sunflower” singer about the highest amount of money he’s spent on a Magic card. Malone replied, “800,000”.

“It was an artist print, Chris Rush-signed Black Lotus,” Malone explained. According to The Gamer, the Black Lotus is a very well-known card and is extremely rare. This is due to several bans, restrictions, and rule changes in the game. (Black Lotus has not been featured or reprinted in any sets since 1994.)

Malone’s recent purchase also marked a big milestone for the game. His Black Lotus is the single-most expensive card in Magic’s history. Similar cards in good to excellent condition sell for around $500 thousand already.

But the signature of the late Chris Rush further explains the $800,000 price tag on Malone’s card. Rush was one of the 25 original artists who provided the early sets’ art, including the Black Lotus, per Game Rant.

Post Malone hosted a massive Magic: The Gathering event over the summer

Malone further proved his love for the game after he announced he would host a large-scale Magic: The Gathering tournament over the summer. The event, which was supposed to be held in August, gave players a chance to face off against Malone himself for the chance to win $100 thousand.

However, the live stream app Malone used to pick his opponent crashed due to overwhelming interest. His team was forced to postpone the event, per WarGamer.

While it might seem shocking that Malone is willing to spend so much money on Magic: The Gathering, his hobby isn’t exactly putting a dent in his wallet. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Malone’s estimated net worth is $45 million.

