How to Pre-Order Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ on Vinyl and CD

Taylor Swift’s “wildest dreams” are becoming a reality. The “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” artist announced her next album, Midnights, premieres in October 2022. This Swift album will also be available in vinyl, cassette, and CD form, each with collectible memorabilia. Here’s how to pre-order and purchase Midnights by Swift.

Taylor Swift announced ‘Midnights’ would premiere on Oct. 21, 2022

The 2022 VMAs were a significant moment for this artist. Thanks to the “All Too Well” short film, Swift became the artist with the most Video of the Year wins in MTV Video Music Awards history.

A few hours following her appearance at the award ceremony, Swift announced her newest album. That’s the 2022 release Midnights, featuring 13 new tracks written from “13 sleepless nights scattered throughout [her] life.”

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” Swift wrote in a statement. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

There’s no word regarding whether or not this era will include singles and promotional videos. Swifties did learn, however, that this album will be available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. Thanks to Swift’s website, fans learned other ways to listen to this collection.

How to pre-order vinyl records and CDs of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

If streaming Midnights isn’t enough, there’s already some Midnights-themed merchandise on the Taylor Swift website. That includes a digital album for $11.99 and a Midnights cassette for $17.99.

The Midnights vinyl is available for Swifties to pre-order for $29.99. Each package features a unique, moonstone blue marbled color disc, a collectible album sleeve (each side features a different full-size photo of Taylor), a full-size gatefold photo, and an 8-page lyric booklet with never-before-seen photos.

Each CD package, available for $12.99, includes collectible disc artwork, a moonstone blue marble color disc, and a collectible lyric booklet with never-before-seen photos. There is a “four per customer” limit, with the products shipping around the same time as the album’s release date.

Taylor Swift released other music in 2022

One of Swift’s most recent releases was “Carolina.” She created this song in conjunction with the feature film Where The Crawdads Sing. The official Spotify track earned over 15 million plays, leaving some fans wondering about Swift’s next era.

After her appearance at the MTV VMAs in a sparky outfit, some believed this musician would return to her Reputation era — the next album Swift was scheduled to release a “Taylor’s Version” of.

Midnights will be available on most major streaming platforms beginning Oct. 21. Until then, already released albums by Swift is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other music streaming services.

