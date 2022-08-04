‘Predator’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best, Including ‘Prey’

The Predator movies all started with the 1987 original, which spawned into an action horror media franchise. Print publications, video games, and crossover films are just the tip of the iceberg. However, the Predator movies took a bit of a break after 2018’s The Predator until 2022’s Prey, which is actually a prequel. Here’s a look at the ranking of the franchise from worst to best.

Kevin Peter Hall as The Predator | 20th Century Studios

‘Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem’ (2007)

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem is the second of the crossover movies and the worst of the Predator movies. It introduces an Alien-Predator hybrid called the Predalien and a boost in the gore department. However, none of that can excuse how shockingly dull this sequel is.

The focus is removed from either extra-terrestrial species and moved on to the humans in a small town. Teen romance dominates much of the narrative until the two species begin to fight. Additionally, the majority of Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem is difficult to see, given the extremely dark cinematography that hides the majority of the action. Unfortunately, this is a sequel that fails to do justice to either franchise.

‘The Predator’ (2018)

The Predator follows a group of soldiers and a scientist working together against the advanced creatures. It made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and it tried to reinvigorate the long-running franchise. There isn’t any shortage of violence, but it all adds up to an absolute mess of action and comedy.

Out of all of the Predator movies, this 2018 installment has perhaps the least point in existing. Additionally, the jokes are often sexist and misogynist, further contributing to how this film feels deeply cheap and problematic.

‘Alien vs. Predator’ (2004)

The Predator and Alien movies generated a lot of hype around the potential for an Alien vs. Predator crossover. The thought alone felt like a fan’s dream come true. However, director Paul W.S. Anderson ultimately couldn’t entirely deliver on all of the hype. The environment of a Mayan pyramid generates a bit more intrigue than the sequel, but the mythology makes little sense.

Alien vs. Predator is a muted, PG-13 adventure that hides all of its brutality. Nevertheless, there’s something exciting about seeing the two creatures sharing the screen together. It’s B-movie material that ultimately entertains, even though it doesn’t entirely deliver what audiences want from it.

‘Predator 2’ (1990)

The first sequel of the Predator movies took the battle to Los Angeles set 10 years after the 1987 classic. Predator 2 seeks to expand the mythos and provide a different atmosphere, moving from the jungle to the city. However, it isn’t just for aesthetic reasons. The film has commentary on violent crime as tensions across the city continue to escalate.

Predator 2 originally opened to negative reviews, but many franchise fans lightened up on it over the years. As a result, the film reached cult classic status. Danny Glover gives a solid performance, and its over-the-top qualities make it far from the worst of the Predator movies.

‘Predators’ (2010)

The third of the Predator movies is simply called Predators. A group of proficient killers finds themselves on a strange planet where they’re forced to take part in a game between two warring Predator tribes. The Predators cast includes Adrien Brody, Topher Grace, Alice Braga, Walton Goggins, and Laurence Fishburne.

Predators is an action-packed adventure with plenty of blood. The combat is thoroughly exciting, and the atmosphere on this strange planet is consistently engaging, leaving the audience wanting to learn more. It focuses more on body count than anything else, but it remains one of the better movies in the Predator series.

‘Prey’ (2022)

Prey is the most recent of the Predator movies, but it’s actually a prequel to the original. It takes place in 1719 in the Comanche Nation, returning back to the basics of what made the original successful. The survival between humans and Predators takes center stage but never neglects an engaging narrative that stands on its own.

It’s the only franchise entry to drop directly to a streaming service, even though it’s the second-best installment. Prey introduces an earlier evolution of Predator than fans are familiar with, but Dane DiLiegro turns in a solid performance as the Predator. Meanwhile, Amber Midthunder is a captivating protagonist as Naru, acting as the anchor in a movie that certainly has plenty of bloodshed.

‘Predator’ (1987)

The original 1987 Predator remains the best of the movies thus far. An elite rescue team heads into a Central American rainforest to save hostages but ends up encountering a deadly Predator. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s action hero is iconic, as it remains a massive part of pop culture to this day.

Predator is the most successful of the franchise’s movies regarding its ability to establish tension. Director John McTiernan manages to excel in both the heat of action sequences as well as the silent suspense that lingers through much of the film. The 1987 Predator is so singular, but unlike the Alien franchise, its direct sequel doesn’t reach the heights of the original.

RELATED: ‘Prey’ Predator Actor Reveals Wild Weight of Costume – ‘Essentially Shooting This Movie Blind’