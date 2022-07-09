How ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Connects to the Original Series

Fans of Pretty Little Liars were excited to hear that the show has spawned another spinoff. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will follow a new group of Liars as they try to figure out who the mysterious “A” is. One question many fans have is: will this new show connect to the original series?

The original ‘Pretty Little Liars’

Pretty Little Liars premiered in 2010 and quickly became popular for its insane plot twists and drama-filled episodes. The show, based on a book series of the same name by Sara Shepard, followed a group of friends — Spencer Hastings, Hanna Marin, Alison DiLaurentis, Emily Fields, and Aria Montgomery — who grew apart after Alison’s mysterious disappearance.

A few years later, the girls start receiving messages from “A” that warn them they’re being watched and their secrets are in danger of being public knowledge. The friends team up to figure out who is behind “A”s messages and work to keep the secrets of their wrongdoings.

While the Liars initially assumed the messages came from the missing Alison, they started looking elsewhere when her body was found. However, in the show’s last season, they find out Alison is still alive — and who “A” really is.

How does ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ connect to the original show?

When Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin was announced, many fans were curious about how the new show would connect to the original series. Is it a sequel? A prequel? Another spinoff, like Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists?

According to HBO Max, the show will not take place in Pretty Little Liars’ town of Rosewood. Instead, the new set of Liars live in Millwood, a town where something tragic happened 20 years before.

An official synopsis of the show reads, “In the present day, a group of disparate teen girls find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant and made to pay for the secret sins their parents committed two decades ago, as well as their own.”

So far, the only thing connecting PLL and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is the recurring character of “A” as a tormentor and knower of secrets.

Will any ‘PLL’ stars appear on ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin?’

There is no word yet on whether or not any of the original cast members from Pretty Little Liars will show up in the new show. However, some fans have their fingers crossed for surprise appearances from their favorite Liars.

Original PLL star Lucy Hale seemed to put an end to the rumors in an interview with Variety, saying, “As far as I know, no one from the original is involved in any way,” she explained. “From what I hear, it’s going to be really dark.”

There is some hope, though. Hale went on to say, “We would love to come back and do more,” she says. “I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.” Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell was also open to acting on the new show, telling E! News, “never say never.”

Pretty Little Liars fans can’t wait to see what this new series has in store for the latest set of Liars — and still have their fingers crossed for some surprise appearances from the original Liars.

