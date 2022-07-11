‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Set to Premiere July 2022

Pretty Little Liars was one of the biggest teen dramas of the 2010s, making stars out of the lead actors and earning high ratings as people around the world tuned in to find out who the mysterious “A” was. Now, a new generation will be introduced to the world of the Liars with an HBO Max series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The show is set to premiere this month, so what do we know about the new mystery?

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ cast | Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

The original ‘Pretty Little Liars’

The original Pretty Little Liars show was based on a series of books written by Sara Shepard, and became an overnight sensation when it premiered on ABC/Freeform in 2010. The show starred Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, and Sasha Pieterse.

RELATED: ‘Pretty Little Liars’: The Cast Got Scripts Just Hours Before Filming

The group of teenage girls were faced with a mysterious foe who called themself “A,” and had to defend themselves against rumors, secrets, and dangerous situations. There was also plenty of time for friend drama and love stories. Fans tuned in every week to find out who “A” was and what secrets would be revealed about the Liars.

When will ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ premiere?

What could these little Liars be tAlking about? pic.twitter.com/fqmrY7sKF0 — Pretty Little Liars (@PLLonMax) July 2, 2022

So, when can you expect to see Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on your screen? The show will start streaming on HBO Max on July 28. You won’t be able to binge-watch, though!

The streaming service will tease fans by dropping just three episodes on July 28. A week later, on August 4, two more episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will be released. Another two episodes will drop on August 11, and the season will wrap up with a three-episode release on August 18.

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ follows a new group of teens

HBO’s spinoff of the popular teen mystery drama is not a sequel and isn’t connected to the original storyline. Instead, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will follow a new group of teenagers as they try to figure out who “A” is and what secrets will be unveiled by their tormentor.

The new show tells the story of a group of friends who are being targeted by “A.” While the girls on the original show were being tormented with secrets about their own wrongdoings, the new crew are being harassed because of mistakes their mothers made 20 years before.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco as the main cast. Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aion will appear as series regulars.

The show was written by Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. He will serve as an executive producer, alongside Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, and the original Pretty Little Liars showrunner Marlene King.

Fans are excited to see what this new show has in store for its characters, and can’t wait to tune in to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin July 28!

RELATED: ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reboot: Everything We Know About ‘Original Sin’