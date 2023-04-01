‘Pretty Little Liars’: Sasha Pieterse Hated Allison’s Yellow Top

Pretty Little Liars, the soapy teen drama based on the books by Sara Shepard, captivated audiences for seven seasons. The cliquey friend group found themselves being harassed by an anonymous “A” after the disappearance of their leader, snarky Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse). But here was something the actor wished had disappeared with her character.

In ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ Sasha Pieterse loathed her character’s yellow ruffled tank top

I need this iconic yellow top and a blonde wig so I can go as Queen Alison DiLaurentis for Halloween @ABCFpll pic.twitter.com/t9w62OeIJG — Conor Clark (@ConorClark) August 26, 2015

Throughout the first few seasons of Pretty Little Liars, most of Sasha Pieterse’s appearances on the show were flashbacks from the night Alison disappeared. Because of that, she’s usually seen wearing the same piece of clothing — a ruffly yellow tank top.

Viewers knew it was flashback mode as soon as they saw the yellow top, and Alison would disappear later that night. While it makes sense for the continuity of the storyline and to help viewers identify flashbacks, wearing the same outfit year after year can get boring.

According to Screen Rant, Pieterse couldn’t stand the yellow top. She said, “I personally hate that shirt and have from the beginning. And because I got buried in it, and it got dirty and blood on it in so many scenes, there are 13 copies of that shirt. I’d like to take all of them and burn them. Just ruin it.”

Even though Pieterse hated the yellow top, she wanted to take it with her when the series ended as a memento of her time on the show. The question is — did she actually burn any of them?

The cast faced constant scrutiny for clothing, haircuts, and weight gain

The Pretty Little Liars cast was pretty fashionable, and each of their character’s outfits matched their personalities. While Pieterse might have hated wearing her flowy yellow top repeatedly, it was a breeze compared to the backlash she faced over her weight gain.

Toward the end of the show’s reign, Pieterse endured rude comments about her body. The star revealed she was dealing with a health issue, polycystic ovary syndrome, which caused her to gain weight.

Sasha Pieterse | Emma McIntyre/Staff

Likewise, Lucy Hale, who played the artsy Aria Montgomery, endured her share of nasty comments when she cut her hair. While the star loves her short bob look, she said she received many comments, specifically from men, about preferring her long hair look. She takes those comments in stride and makes it clear her hairstyle isn’t for anyone else except herself.

While the cast faced scrutiny, they also helped set trends. According to Insider, Ashley Benson, who played Hannah Marin, suggested the show’s theme song, “Secret,” by The Pierces, and introduced many fans to a new band.

What is the cast up to these days?

While the cast is famous for their time on the set of Pretty Little Liars, they’ve all had success since the show ended.

Hale starred in several films and became a CW leading lady with shows like Life Sentence and Katy Keene.

Shay Mitchell, who portrayed Emily Fields, got a costarring role as Peach Salinger in the first season of Netflix’s popular series You. She was also one of the leads in Hulu’s Dollface. She’s now the mother to two little girls.

Benson starred in the film Her Smell, and she recorded all the vocals for the soundtrack. Her personal life kept her in the headlines when she dated Cara Delevingne from 2018 to 2020.

Troian Bellisario, who played Spencer Hastings, continues to act. Her work includes Feed and Where’d You Go, Bernadette. She married fellow actor Patrick Adams and the couple are parents to two daughters.

After the Pretty Little Liars ended, Pieterse joined Dancing with the Stars and reprised her role as Alison DiLaurentis on the show’s spinoff Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.