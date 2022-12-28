Prince Andrew Was ‘Excluded’ During Royal Christmas Events Says Body Language Expert: He Was the ‘Lone Wolf’

Prince Andrew joined the royal family for their annual Christmas events. Every year, the family gets together to celebrate the holiday and attend church services. A body language expert points out that Andrew seemed to be “excluded” from the festivities. He was mostly alone and seemed to be the “lone wolf,” according to the expert. Here are some of the observations made about the Duke of York.

Prince Andrew was ‘excluded’ during royal Christmas events says expert

Prince Andrew | DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

The royal family took part in their Christmas walk as they traveled to St. Mary Magdalene Church. Although Andrew walked with his family, body language expert Judi James says he seemed to be separated from everyone else. According to her, he appeared to be “excluded,” and his facial expressions showed how much of a “lone wolf” he had become.

“While all the royals used powerful body language tie-sign signals to show closeness, fondness and nurturing, Andrew was very much singled out as the lone wolf of the pack on the way into the church,” James tells The Sun.

James says Andrew appeared forlorn. She describes how he had his “hands stuffed in his pockets and a rather haunted facial expression.” He mostly kept to himself, says James. “He kept his head up as he stepped inside the church, but he still cut an isolated figure during this arrival,” she adds.

Prince Andrew’s family seemed to be in a good mood

RELATED: ‘The Crown’: How Was Charles and Camilla’s ‘Tampongate’ Recording Acquired?

James tells the Sun that Prince Andrew’s family members seemed to be in a good mood that day. According to her, Kate and William seemed happy, as they looked after their children and walked to the church. Andrew’s daughters (Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice) also appeared to be upbeat.

“Even Andrew’s daughters arrived looking animated, turning to smile and keep an eye on each other, with Eddo looking especially like the one rounding them all up,” says James. “Even Anne’s husband Tim was seen in relaxed and jolly mode, taking his coat off and grinning before he walked in. But for Andrew it looked like a virtual exclusion from the group.”

Our take

Part of the reason Prince Andrew might look so sad is because this is the first Christmas without his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. This is likely a difficult time for him and the family. There were probably reminders of his mother that caused him to become pensive and draw into himself.

The scandal surrounding Prince Andrew and his reported connections to Jeffrey Epstein might have also played a role in how troubled he appeared. Some family members might have been keeping their distance because of this. Nigel Cawthorne, author of the book Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell and the Palace, compared the royal family to a “soap opera.”

“The royal family is essentially a soap opera,” says Cawthorne (via Vanity Fair). Cawthrone goes on to say that the Duke of York is “the wayward son who causes grief to his mother, embarrassment to the rest of the family, exasperation to the audience and despair to the fans.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.