Prince Andrew Makes Another Controversial Public Appearance After Being Accused of Trying to ‘Worm His Way Back Into Public Life’

Prince Andrew made a seldom-seen appearance in public as he joined other senior royals for the annual Easter Sunday Service. The ceremony took place at Windsor Castle and marked King Charles III’s first Easter service as the reigning monarch.

The Duke of York’s appearance came after royal commentators accused the disgraced royal of trying to regain his public standing.

Prince Andrew followed King Charles into Easter Sunday Service at Windsor Castle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Andrew steps out for another controversial public appearance

Senior members of the royal family made their first appearance at St. George’s Chapel since the private burial of Queen Elizabeth II. But it was Andrew’s attendance at the event that drew the most backlash.

Embracing the spirit of the season, Andrew wore a dark suit and a vibrant yellow tie for the outing. Onlookers spotted him as he followed closely behind Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles into the church.

Andrew’s attendance at the Easter Service alongside other senior royals did not go unnoticed on Twitter. According to Express, one Twitter user comments about how they thought Charles was “slumming down” by inviting Andrew to the event.

The Duke of York has not been spotted in public very often over the past few years. But his recent public appearance has some royal watchers wondering if he is attempting a comeback.

The Duke of York is accused of trying to “worm his way” back into the spotlight

Andrew’s presence at the Easter service follows accusations that he is attempting to reintegrate himself into public life. Those reports first surfaced after he attended the Royal Victorian Order party, an event held to show loyalty to the monarch.

Norman Baker, a former MP, bashed Andrew for trying to “worm his way back into public life.” Baker then proceeded to say that Andrew has no right to return to public duty in light of his scandalous past.

“[Andrew] is simply being allowed to play dressing up as a royal for the day when he really should be serving a long period of silence,” Baker shared.

The Royal Victorian Order party was held at Windsor and featured over 600 guests in attendance. Charles, of course, was on hand for the dinner, though it is unclear what he has planned for Andrew for future events.

Andrew was compelled to withdraw from his royal responsibilities in the wake of a sex scandal that he has steadfastly denied.

Rumors surrounding Prince Andrew’s appearance at King Charles III’s coronation are making him ‘furious’

Andrew has not been in the public eye following his sexual abuse scandal. But considering his latest moves, there is a good possibility that he makes an appearance for Charles’ upcoming coronation.

Considering the nature of Andrew’s scandal, there is a chance that Charles will ban Andrew from donning ceremonial attire at the event. Mirror reports that Andrew is “furious” about the possibility, while sources claim Charles remains undecided about what to do.

“Andrew is furious. He’s already not playing a part and now he feels he is being disrespected and dictated to over something he is fully entitled to (wear),” the source shared.

Andrew has yet to respond to the reports surrounding his latest public events. His wife, Sarah Ferguson, also recently revealed that Buckingham Palace has yet to send her an invitation to the coronation.

The disgraced Duke of York paid his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, over $12 million in a settlement. He was also stripped of most of his military titles following the scandal and was expected to remain out of the public eye.