Prince Andrew Reportedly Pleading for Queen Elizabeth’s Help About What to Do With His Life Now

Prince Andrew couldn’t keep his name out of headlines the past few years following his disastrous TV interview in 2019 when he tried to explain his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and denied the serious allegations against him. The Duke of York was later sued in court by the woman who accused him of sexual assault and at that point, Queen Elizabeth II had to act.

The monarch was left with no choice but to strip her son of his military affiliations and patronages. However, after putting her foot down and Andrew moving further away from the limelight, it’s been reported that the prince wants to return to royal life and is pleading with his mother to make that happen. Andrew’s future though doesn’t just rest in her hands, it’s also up to two people who are totally against the idea.

Prince Andrew wants back in the royal fold and is reportedly ‘having discussions’ with the queen

The news that Andrew wants back in the royal fold comes while the prince has been staying with his mother at Balmoral in Scotland during the family’s annual holiday.

The Sun cited two sources described as close to Andrew who told the outlet: “He is a 62-year-old man and knows that he can’t spend the rest of his days ­sitting around at Royal Lodge in Windsor, walking his dogs and ­riding horses. He’s thinking about what he can do. He has had discussions with the queen about what he can do with his life. But there are also wider family discussions.

“He knows he let his mother down badly but he hasn’t been convicted of a crime. He wants to try to establish a route back.”

Prince Charles and Prince William are against a royal comeback for Andrew

Any hope of a comeback for Andrew is something that Prince Charles wouldn’t welcome considering his plans to slim down the monarchy when he becomes king.

And in the book titled William at 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch, author Robert Jobson wrote that Charles’s son, Prince William, is not on board with Andrew making a comeback either because he “could evaluate just how damaging his uncle was to the long-term future of the monarchy.”

According to the book, William was “able to take the emotion out of the situation” and that when Andrew’s court case progressed to the point of a potential trial William went “straight” to the queen to explain “calmly and clearly that Andrew’s role in the royal family had become untenable.”

Express noted that Jobson also claimed: “There will be no public role or comeback for [Andrew] if the Duke of Cambridge has any input on the matter — and let me assure you, he does. He should be banished, as far as Prince William is concerned.”

William and Charles’s stance is thought to be causing friction with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge’s reported stance against Prince Andrew returning to the royal spotlight in any compacity and trimming down the monarch to exclude non-working royals from having formal roles apparently isn’t sitting well with Andrew’s daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Royal expert Neil Sean told Express: “Prince William and Charles are doing this for the benefit of the monarchy. They are reading the public mood, which is saying that Andrew should permanently retire from public life. But Andrew wants to make a return which he thinks could be achieved by his daughters carrying out charitable work.”

The queen though has already shot down her second-oldest son’s request for Beatrice and Eugenie to become working royals and without Prince Charles and Prince William’s backing, there doesn’t appear to be a route back for Andrew anytime in the near future.

