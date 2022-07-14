Prince Andrew’s ‘Newsnight’ Interview Is Becoming a Movie — Here’s Everything We Know

TL; DR:

Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is being made into a movie called Scoop.

The film will focus on how the interview happened, with a particular focus on the three women at its center; the broadcast journalist who spoke to Prince Andrew as well as the show’s producer and editor.

Scoop has no release date or director.

Casting has yet to begin.

Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview, which resulted in him being stripped of titles, is headed to the big screen. Scoop will recount the Duke of York’s disastrous 2019 interview with Emily Maitlis about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Ahead, learn more about the film.

The Prince Andrew ‘Newsnight’ movie will be based on a book

Scoop will be based on a book. According to Deadline, which exclusively announced the film on July 14, Scoop will be based on a book by former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister.

In Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews, which dropped on July 14, McAlister tells the story of how she, Maitlis, former Newsnight editor Esme Wren, and then-deputy editor Stewart Maclean made the interview happen. Only three months before the interview aired Epstein had been found.

‘Scoop’ will focus on the women at the center of the ‘Newsnight’ interview

Scoop is about Andrew’s Newsnight interview. However, the women at the center of it will be the focus. Peter Moffat, who is writing the screenplay, told the outlet about the story the film will tell.

“Sam and those two extraordinary women, Emily and Esme, made the interview happen under real stress and pressure because once it was agreed it happened in secret. Almost nobody inside the BBC could know about it for fear it would leak,” Moffat said.

The screenwriter continued, saying what went on behind the scenes “makes for very thrilling drama.” He cited interactions between those in Andrew’s household, including his private secretary and his daughter, Princess Beatrice, who joined Andrew at a meeting with the BBC. The 33-year-old, who is the oldest of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s children, reportedly agreed Andrew should do the interview.

The Prince Andrew ‘Newsnight’ movie is in its early stages

Don’t expect to see the film about the British royal in theaters soon. All of the details are still being worked out. However, it might hit theaters sooner than expected.

Hilary Salmon, who launched Lighthouse Film & TV, the production company behind Scoop, and Moffat told the outlet production will come together fast. They also shared shooting is planned to start in November.

So who will direct the film? At the time of writing, Scoop doesn’t have a director. As for casting, it isn’t underway just yet. “We have, of course, thoughts,” Salmon said before adding that “no one is attached.”

Lastly, don’t expect to see real footage from Andrew’s Newsnight interview in Scoop. The film will be recreating scenes.

Suffice it to say, the royal family probably won’t be adding Scoop to the list of TV shows they watch.

