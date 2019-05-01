Prince Charles Feuded With His Brother Prince Edward Because of What He Did To Prince William

Prince Charles’ feud with Prince Andrew has been well-documented but not many people are aware that the future king also feuded with his other brother, Prince Edward, and that actually had to do with Prince William.

Here’s why the Duke of Cambridge was at the center of his father and uncle’s feud.

Prince Edward invaded William’s privacy

Prince Edward is the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s children and the one most people are least familiar with. Because we don’t hear too much about him we assume that he doesn’t like attention and avoids stirring up controversy within the royal family. However, his previous choice to ignore a request from the palace regarding his nephew caused a major rift with Prince Charles.

The documentary Royals At War detailed the brothers’ clash that took place in 2001 after Prince William began attending St. Andrews University.

“When Prince William was at university, and a very strict issue from the palace to the media had gone out, there was going to be a protocol when Prince William arrived after that, the press was to leave the prince alone,”

royal author Katie Nicholl explained. “There was one camera crew that stuck around.”

That film crew eventually admitted that they worked for Ardent, a production company started by Prince Edward, and therefore had permission to be there. The palace was then notified about the incident.



Prince Charles branded Edward an ‘idiot’

A spokesperson for St. James’s Palace said at the time, ”There was a crew who have admitted to working for Ardent. They did try to film William and were noticed by him. It is quite disappointing as every other media organization has left St. Andrews to leave William the opportunity to start university in relative peace.”

When the Prince of Wales got word that Edward had a crew following his son while he was at college, he was livid and called his sibling right away.

According to Nicholl, Charles phoned the Earl of Wessex and “in no uncertain terms [told] him he was an idiot and perhaps a choice few words other than that.”

She added that “The message was quite clear: ‘You have behaved inappropriately. Leave St. Andrews immediately.'”

A few months later, Prince Edward announced that he was stepping down from the entertainment industry to concentrate on his public duties.

What their relationship is like today

We don’t hear much else about Edward’s relationship with his nephew and brother these days, but there haven’t really been any other reports of a rift or them not getting along.

The same cannot be said for Prince Andrew though who many believe Charles is trying to push out of the family in an effort to “slim down the monarchy.” If that happens, it will likely cause friction with Edward too as Charles’ plan only includes himself, Camilla, William, and Kate being funded by taxpayers.

