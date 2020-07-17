Prince Charles Has Strict Rules When He Bathes That His Staffers Must Follow

Members of the royal family have a large number of people who work for them from chefs to chauffeurs to maids and butlers. And each employee has a set of guidelines to follow daily. It’s been reported that those who work at Clarence House, where Prince Charles resides, have a number of strict and outrageous rules they follow from how he likes things organized to what needs to be done before he baths.

Read on to find out what the future king’s staffers have to do whenever Charles wants to take a bath and why they refer to him as the “Pampered Prince.”

Prince Charles | Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Why staffers call Prince Charles the ‘Pampered Prince’

For years reports have swirled that Prince Charles’ employees call him the “Pampered Prince” because of the daily tasks he has them do for him.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell claimed that the heir apparent is so meticulous about things and everything has to be done for him and carried out in a specific manner.

“The Prince of Wales has grown up in such a privileged lifestyle that he doesn’t have the mechanics to choose for himself anymore,” Burrell said in the Amazon documentary Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm. “Absolutely everything is done for him.”

According to Burrell, the prince’s “pajamas are pressed every morning so that they don’t have creases in them for the next day. His shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron” and “he has one of his servants squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning.”

Prince Charles | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool /Getty Images

This has to be done when Prince Charles takes a bath

Burrell added that baths are also drawn for the prince and if one thing isn’t done perfectly Charles will “scold” his entire staff.

“His underwear is folded in a certain way and his bath towel has to be placed in a certain fashion. When it comes to bathing the bathplug has to be in a certain position, the water temperature has to be just tepid, and only half full.

“And if anyone gets anything wrong everybody is scolded.”

Other royals are particular about their baths as well

Members of the royal family | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duke of Cornwall isn’t the only royal particular about his baths.

The Daily Mail noted that job postings for someone to prepare baths at Buckingham Palace have been listed in the past on the Royal Household’s website. The position’s described as a “housekeeping assistant, one of whose jobs will be to put in the plug, turn on the tap, and check the temperature of the water when the bath is full.”

This is something that is done for Queen Elizabeth II every morning.

“Her maid will go into the adjoining bathroom to draw the bath, which has to be exactly the right temperature: tested with a wooden-cased thermometer, and no more than seven inches of water,” royal correspondent Brian Hoey revealed.

RELATED: Was Princess Diana Right That Prince Charles Isn’t Fit to Be King? This Trait Won’t Make Him An ‘Ideal’ Monarch