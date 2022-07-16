Prince George’s Wimbledon Appearance Was Apparently a ‘Strategic Move’ by Kate Middleton and Prince William

TL; DR:

Prince George attended Wimbledon on July 10, 2022.

He sat in the royal box with his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

A body language expert says bringing Prince George seemed to be a “strategic move” by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince George had a “treat day” at Wimbledon. However, it may have been more than just a fun day out for the young royal. A body language expert says it appeared to be a “strategic move” by Prince William and Kate Middleton to get George used to the spotlight and royal duties.

Prince George went to the Wimbledon finals on July 10

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the men’s Wimbledon finals on July 10, 2022, with a surprise guest, George. Clad in a suit and tie, the soon-to-be 9-year-old joined William and Kate in the royal box.

Sitting between his parents, George watched Novak Djokovic take on Nick Kyrgios. Not unlike his younger brother, Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour, George stole the show with his animated reactions.

George’s Wimbledon appearance also included getting up close and personal with the winner and the trophy. After the match, when William and Kate congratulated Djokovic on the win, George held the famous pineapple-topped trophy.

A body language expert says Prince William and Kate Middleton took Prince George to Wimbledon in a ‘strategic move’ as ‘hands-on’ parents

On the surface, George’s Wimbledon appearance marked a fun day out with Kate and William. However, according to body language expert Darren Stanton, it seemed to be so much more.

Speaking to Woman and Home on behalf of Slingo, Stanton suggested it had been a “strategic move” related to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s “hands-on” parenting style.

“Such a strategic move hints at the type of parents Kate and Will are and intend to be,” he said. The body language expert continued, saying it proves that “not only are they hands-on but they’re determined to instill the importance of the family’s duties as [sic] royals within their children.”

Stanton added George looked to be a “natural,” noting how he waved to the crowd.

The expert also said events like Wimbledon are helping to prepare Prince George for his future

George is third in the line of succession behind his father and grandfather, Prince Charles. That means events and public appearances, even Wimbledon, are all part of preparing him for someday leading the monarchy.

“Eventually, George will find himself next in the line of succession, therefore it’s important to Kate and William for George to be familiar with being in the public eye,” Stanton said.

Taking George to Wimbledon, “not only puts him on the world stage but ensures he won’t lack confidence dealing with the public or attending official ceremonies later on in life,” he explained. Rather, George will be “equipped with the experience to take it in his stride.”

