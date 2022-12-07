Prince Harry Accuses the Royal Family of Planting News Stories About Himself and Meghan Markle in Netflix Documentary Trailer

On Dec. 5, Netflix released a trailer for Harry and Meghan, the bombshell documentary that promises to tell the couple’s real-life story. Aside from sharing their story, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are revealing exactly what it was like, for them, living inside the royal family. The issues that led to their split from the palace in 2020 will be heavily featured. Some massive bombshell revelations are expected, too.

Prince Harry claims the palace planted stories about himself and Meghan Markle

In the bombshell trailer for the Harry and Meghan documentary, Prince Harry’s voice is heard stating that some stories were planted in the press. The trailer, as a whole, has everyone talking. The prince’s revelation about the palace planting stories is of particular interest to those who have followed the couple’s love story, though.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage after wedding | Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In the trailer, Prince Harry states, “there’s a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.” He goes on to call it a “dirty game.” More of the story will be revealed when the documentary is released in two parts.

While the project promises to share never before heard information, Prince Harry has been an outspoken opponent of the press for years. He has noted an inherent danger to the press coverage, most notably for women who marry into the family. Harry has spoken, at length, about how he believes insatiable press coverage directly caused his mother’s death. Princess Diana died in a car accident in 1997.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle alluded to media coverage being false in March 2021

This won’t be the first time Prince Harry and Meghan call out the press. To Prince Harry’s point, several outlets spent a fair bit of time reporting on rumors about the couple’s dealings with the queen. That is another aspect of their life that the couple insists is much different in the news than in reality. While news outlets insisted the queen was embarrassed by their departure and furious with her grandson and his bride, they insist that was not the case. In the couple’s CBS tell-all interview in March 2021, Meghan revealed that she had taken issue with the institution. She also noted that she had tense dealings with several royal family members. Still, she insisted, there was never an issue with Queen Elizabeth II.

A selection of British newspaper publications | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Speaking of the queen, she said, “So, there’s the family, and then there’s the people that are running the institution. Those are two separate things. It’s important to be able to compartmentalize that because the queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me.”

When does the Harry and Meghan documentary drop on Netflix?

Fans can tune into the Netflix documentary to learn more about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s time with the royal family and what ultimately led to their decision to walk away. Volume 1 of the series is set to be released on Dec. 8, 2022. Volume 2 of the intimate look inside the couple’s life is set to drop on Dec. 15, 2022.

While fans of the duke and duchess are excited about the project’s release, critics argue that the timing is problematic. Christopher Bouzy, a tech CEO who appears in the documentary, told the Washington Post that it’s important for the world to understand the targeted nature of the campaign against the duke and duchess and how the media was utilized to play into it.

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s butler, has been an outspoken adversary of the project. In an interview with Express, Burrell contends that the documentary’s release, ahead of King Charles III’s coronation, is a threat to Britain. King Charles III’s coronation is set for May 2023.