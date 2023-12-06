Prince Harry Asked Prince William if They Could ‘Travel Together’ to See Queen Elizabeth Before Her Death — And Got No Response

Prince Harry and Prince William were both in the United Kingdom when Queen Elizabeth II died. However, they did not travel to see her together because William reportedly ignored his brother's request.

Things between Prince William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, have not been strong for a while. The two brothers had a solid relationship growing up, but things took a turn back in 2018 when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, began feeling as though the royal family wasn’t standing by them as the press gave both of them a hard time about their relationship. William reportedly thought Harry was moving too quickly with Meghan, and it ultimately led to too much tension between the brothers.

When Queen Elizabeth’s death was upon the family, Harry reportedly asked William if the two could travel together to see their grandmother for one last time — and William never responded to his request.

Prince Harry and Prince William | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry reportedly asked Prince William about traveling together to see the queen

Harry and William might have been at odds about a number of things, but both men had a good relationship with their grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. Back in September 2022, the queen had been getting weaker and weaker, and she died September 8. Upon hearing the news that the queen was close to death, Harry reportedly texted William to ask him how he was getting to Scotland and if the two could travel together. Omid Scobie revealed in his bombshell book, “Endgame,” that William never answered.

“Harry sent a text message to his brother asking how he and Kate planned to get to Scotland and whether they could travel together. No response,” the book read.

It’s unclear why William didn’t answer his brother; it could have been a case of chaos where William saw the text and didn’t get a chance to answer, but given the brothers’ cold relationship, it seems more like an intentional act. Harry eventually made it up to Scotland without his wife, Meghan Markle, where he said goodbye to his grandmother.

Prince William and Prince Harry got together for a walkabout after the queen’s death

Despite the present tension, Harry and William did put their differences aside to greet fans and mourners after the queen’s death. Alongside their wives, Harry and William attended a walkabout outside of Windsor Castle.

Many people saw the situation as a potential turning point for Harry and William in their relationship. However, it didn’t appear to have the impact people thought it would. Harry and Meghan remained in the United Kingdom for the days of mourning leading up to the queen’s funeral. Afterward, the two returned to the United States, and Meghan has not returned to the UK since the queen died.

Harry and William continue to grow apart, and although Harry and Charles do have somewhat of a decent relationship, the release of “Endgame” will likely cause more tension between the family. Neither the Sussexes nor the royal family have made any comments on Scobie’s book. However, it’s hard to deny that Scobie’s claims will inevitably lead to even more complications among the royals.