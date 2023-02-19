Prince Harry Attending the Coronation Could Be a Huge Risk for King Charles III According to One Royal Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly make the guest list for King Charles III’s coronation in May. Despite their estrangement from the royal family, the new monarch wants his youngest son and daughter-in-law to be in London for the historical event. But according to one royal expert, Harry’s attendance at the coronation could actually be a huge risk for the king.

Prince Harry and King Charles III | LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace has 3 different scenarios planned for Prince Harry’s attendance at King Charles’ coronation

Multiple reports are claiming that Harry and Meghan will receive an invite to the coronation when the invitations are sent out in the coming days.

According to Kinsey Schofield — creator of the To Di For Daily podcast — the Sussexes had to be on the guest list so the Firm could avoid a “PR nightmare.” She also told GB News that the palace is doing some extensive planning when it comes to the Sussexes.

“The palace is planning for three separate scenarios: Harry and Meghan show up; only Harry shows up or neither show up,” Schofield said, per Express.

“They’ve asked everybody to RSVP as quickly as possible – early April – so they’re trying to plan so that King Charles is the focus of the Coronation, however, admitting that they realize that Harry and Meghan would be a great distraction.”

Prince Harry’s attendance at his coronation could be a huge risk for King Charles III

The expectation at the moment is that Harry and Meghan will be present in Westminster Abbey on May 6. However, royal author Allison Pearson claims that their presence could be risky.

Per Express, Pearson recently wrote that Justin Welby — the Archbishop of Canterbury — may actually be authorized to “offer sweeteners” to Harry and Meghan to persuade them to attend. However, she insists that Harry has plans to use footage from the event for a new Netflix series, claiming the duke has plans to exploit the “religious ceremony” so he can make new content.

“And what then? What if the petulant pair from Montecito are persuaded by the Archbishop to park their commercialized contempt for the Royal family for a day?” Pearson wrote.

“What if they do deign to turn up to witness that most solemn religious ceremony whereby our sovereign is publicly anointed under a transparent canopy? Or ‘new Netflix content’ as it will shortly be known, once Meghan has called her agent.”

The royal family will not discuss the attendance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Despite the tell-all interviews, the podcasts, the Netflix series, and the memoir, palace sources have confirmed that the Sussexes are on the guest list and will be in London the first week of May.

“Members of the royal family have told me both Harry and Meghan will definitely come. They fully expect that,” one source dished. “And they should realize that there is only one subject that many members of the royal family will be willing to discuss, and that’s the weather.”

If Harry and Meghan are at the ceremony, neither one will have an official role in the proceedings and they won’t appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.