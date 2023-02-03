Prince Harry Became ‘Defensive’ About Queen Elizabeth During His Interview Says Body Language Expert

Prince Harry had a close relationship with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. They were often seen joking and laughing together at events. However, a body language expert says Harry appeared “defensive” when the late queen came up during an interview with Good Morning America host Michael Strahan. Here’s what the expert noticed.

Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth’s relationship

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry | Julian Simmonds – WPA Pool / Getty Images

Harry and Queen Elizabeth had a strong bond. He spoke about how he admired her humor and zest for life. He also appreciated her care and concern. During a 2012 interview with Katie Couric, Harry said he appreciated how his grandmother took a genuine interest in the lives of her children and grandchildren.

“She obviously takes a huge interest in what we all do, and that’s her children as well as her grandchildren,” he says during his ABC News interview with Couric. “She wants to know which charities we’re supporting, how life is going, and our jobs and such. She actually has a vested interest in what we do.”

A body language expert says Prince Harry became ‘defensive’ when discussing Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry is open to discussing the strain in his relationship with his family, but he seemed uncomfortable when the topic turned to Queen Elizabeth, according to body language expert Judi James. At one point during the interview, Strahan asks Harry if Queen Elizabeth ever expressed that she was upset with him. Harry immediately responds, “For what?” He appeared to become agitated. Strahan clarified, “For wanting to change your role.”

Harry said Queen Elizabeth wasn’t angry with him and wasn’t surprised by his desire to move on. According to him, they had a good relationship.

“No. My grandmother and I had a very good relationship,” says Harry. “It was never a surprise to anybody, least of all her. She knew what was going on. She knew how hard it was. She never said to me that she was angry. I think she was sad that it got to that point.”

James says Harry had an immediate change in body language as soon as Queen Elizabeth was mentioned. She says he “squirmed” in his chair and looked uneasy.

“Harry’s change of body language state is instant the minute his grandmother is mentioned, as though he has ring-fenced her in terms of all his current reveals,” James tells The Sun. “He performs what seems to be his poker-like ‘tell,’ squirming in his chair and doing a loud sniff.”

James continues, “This one-sniff gesture occurs throughout all three interviews and seems to act like an animal sniffing the air at the sight of danger or trouble. When asked if the late Queen was upset, Harry snaps into defensive/challenging mode. His eyes narrow and stare hard as he asks, ‘For what?’ in the least friendly-sounding tone of the three interviews.”

Prince Harry seemed to express a flash of anger according to Judi James

Although Harry said everything was OK as far as his grandmother was concerned, he expressed a lot of emotion. James says Harry appeared to display some anger.

“Launching into his defense, Harry’s eyes glance to the left in a gesture of recall and reflection,” James tells the publication. “He performs a shoulder shrug that looks dismissive as he says, She knew what was going on, she knew how hard it was.’ When he denies she was angry though, his micro-expressions illustrate that word. When he says, ‘I think she was sad that it had got to that point,’ he emphasizes the word ‘sad’ as though angry himself at what had caused the sadness.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.






