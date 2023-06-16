King Charles' close friend Lord Nicholas Soames says Charles has been deeply hurt by Prince Harry's words against the royal family.

King Charles‘ best friend believes that Prince Harry’s criticism of the royal family has deeply hurt the monarch. One of the key players in Charles’ inner circle thinks Harry’s commentary was “the cruelest” and claims it “wounded and upset the king.”

King Charles and Prince Harry photographed at the Natural History Museum on April 04, 2019, in London, England | John Phillips/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s words have reportedly ‘upset the king,’ says Charles’ best friend

Over the past three years, Prince Harry has spoken out about how he’s felt wronged by several royal family members. This included his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William.

In an interview for Times Radio, Lord Nicholas Soames, a close friend of King Charles for decades, shared his thoughts on the father/son dynamic between Harry and Charles. Soames put Harry on blast for his “hurtful” behavior toward Charles.

“In respect of Prince Harry, I can’t put myself in the position where my own son, if he did something like that to me, would just be the cruelest,” Soames said.

He claims Harry’s public attacks on the royal family affected Charles, saying, “Of course it was hurtful, you could see it, written all over his face. Put oneself in his position. It was just painful beyond words.”

How long are King Charles and Lord Nicholas Soames friends?

King Charles and Lord Nicholas Soames have had a close personal relationship for decades. The two first met in 1958 when they were 12-years-old reported Tatler. Soams is the grandson of Winston Churchill.

Soams held the position of Charles’ equerry in the 1970s, an officer of the British royal household who assists royal family members. Soames ultimately left his palace role to work as a personal assistant to politician Jimmy Goldsmith.

In turn, Charles was Soames’ best man in 1981 during his wedding to heiress Catherine Weatherall. The Independent reported Charles and Soames’ friendship is based on “equality.” It contains years of memories, a great deal of humor, and much discretion.

Of King Charles, Lord Nicholas Soams says, ‘I love him very much indeed’

King Charles marks the 70th Anniversary of VE Day at Westminster Abbey on May 10, 2015, in London, England | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In the interview, Lord Nicholas Soams described himself as “entirely partial” toward King Charles. He admitted, “I love and admire him very much indeed.”

However, he added that as a friend, it has been challenging to watch Charles navigate this complex set of personal circumstances with his youngest son. “Of course, the king was very, very sad,” Soames said.

He added that the situation between Charles and Harry was “tragic,” adding, “But, we all have families. We’ve all lived through it. But it was a terrible blow.”

Soames supported Charles’ decision to invite Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to his coronation as king. However, only Harry attended the event while Meghan remained at their California home with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Of the decision to invite Harry, Soams believes it would have been a “great pity” if Harry didn’t attend the historic event. However, he was glad father and son reunited on coronation day, even though Prince Harry had no formal role in the ceremony.

Lord Nicholas Soams did not discuss the current relationship between King Charles and Prince Harry. The latter exited his duties as a senior royal, along with Meghan Markle, in early 2020.