Prince Harry and King Charles haven't been close in years. Now, the prince reportedly 'doesn't care' that he won't be attending his father's 75th birthday celebration in November.

Prince Harry and King Charles continue to have a difficult relationship — and it has reportedly resulted in no word to Harry about his father’s upcoming 75th birthday party. Of course, it’s suspected that Charles will have a celebration considering he had quite a big one for his 70th birthday back in 2018 (which Harry and Meghan Markle attended).

This year, however, Harry isn’t on the invite list. And one expert says the Duke of Sussex “doesn’t care.”

King Charles and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry has not received an invitation to King Charles’ 75th birthday party

Harry and Meghan have been living in the United States for more than three years, and during that time, things haven’t improved much between the couple and the rest of Harry’s family. Harry and his father do speak, but apparently they don’t speak much. Initially, there were rumors that Harry had declined an invite to Charles’ upcoming 75th birthday, however a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex says that Harry never received and invitation to any celebration.

Now, though, royal commentator Richard Fitzsimmons tells Express that the rift between Harry and his father is “so deep” that Harry doesn’t even “care” that he isn’t invited. “I really don’t think Harry cares about not being invited to his father’s 75th. The rift runs deep. The Sussexes reportedly still want an apology from the Royal family.”

Fitzsimmons also said, “It could certainly take years for a reconciliation to happen between Prince Harry and the Royal Family” and added that the royals don’t “trust” Harry and Meghan. Still, Charles and Harry have shown up for each other where it counts. Harry did attend his father’s coronation ceremony earlier this year, and Charles continues to always mention his younger son and the family when he’s making any important speeches.

King Charles and Prince Harry | Niall Carson/Pool/Getty Images

It’s unclear when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could return to the United Kingdom

Harry and Meghan have been building a life for themselves in the United States for several years now, and they have only returned to the UK for necessary events. The couple both attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral in 2022, though Meghan chose not to attend Charles’ coronation ceremony in May 2023.

As far as anyone knows, Harry and Meghan have never introduced their daughter, Princess Lilibet, to the royal family in person. It’s possible Lilibet met her grandfather, as well as her Aunt Kate and Uncle William, over FaceTime or Zoom after her birth. It seems the only family members Lilibet has met in person are Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Harry and Charles may or may not be working on their relationship. The two men were definitely at odds when Harry left the family; he revealed at one point that they were not speaking. Now, it does seem that they’ve made small amounts of progress, considering they do occasionally talk. But is it enough to heal the royal rift? Most likely not. And with Harry and Charles not seeing each other for Charles’ milestone birthday, it remains to be seen when Harry might next spend some time in the UK.