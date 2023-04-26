Prince Harry ‘Forced’ to Pick Between Meghan Markle and King Charles Says Royal Expert

By confirming his attendance at King Charles‘ coronation, Prince Harry appeared to extend a courtesy to his father. His appearance shows he still has some solidarity toward the royal family. However, his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will remain home. Is Harry being forced to pick between his wife and father during this critical time in the monarchy? A royal expert weighs in.

Prince Harry may be forced to choose between Meghan Markle and King Charles on coronation day | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry will reportedly make a quick exit from King Charles’ coronation and return to Meghan Markle

On Apr. 12, 2023, an official Buckingham Palace statement confirmed Prince Harry’s attendance at his father, King Charles’ coronation. It also explained Meghan Markle’s absence from the event.

Royal reported Omid Scobie tweeted, “BREAKING: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

In a separate tweet, Scobie shared further information about Harry’s attendance. Reportedly, the Duke of Sussex will leave London shortly after the ceremony’s conclusion.

“I understand that Archie’s fourth birthday (also on May 6) affected the couple’s decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey,” Scobie said.

Therefore, it appears that Harry will grab a flight back to his and Markle’s home to spend some time with Archie on his actual birthday. The UK has an eight-hour time difference ahead of California could allow Harry just enough time to make it home.

However, Harry makes his alliances clear by attending his father’s coronation without Meghan. Here’s what a royal expert had to say on the matter.

A royal expert claims Prince Harry had a ‘painful’ decision

Prince Harry will attend King Charles’ coronation but will reportedly return home shortly after that | Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal expert Daniela Elser of News.com.au penned an essay where she states Harry had to choose between King Charles and Meghan Markle. They believe Harry’s trip to the UK could have more at stake than just attending the coronation.

“It boils down to this: Will Harry race back after the coronation, when the holy oil on Charles’ forehead isn’t even dry, to be back in time for his son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday? Or will he try and use this solo trip to do a spot of fence-mending with his dear old pa?” Elser wrote.

She continued, “Where things get complicated is that May 6 is not only the coronation but also Archie’s birthday, ostensibly why Meghan won’t travel to London. (I am sure it has nothing to do with the hostile family, nation, and media that will greet the Sussexes …).”

Elser called the coronation a “highly economical hour-long” event. She said that if Harry went straight from Westminster Abbey to Heathrow, he could return to Montecito in time for Archie’s birthday.

However, leaving so soon after the event could also add more drama regarding Harry’s issues with his family. This quick exit could add to the divide between Harry, King Charles, and other senior members of the royal clan.

Will King Charles meet with Prince Harry during his visit?

Due to the fact that there is a lot of activity surrounding King Charles’ coronation, will he make time to meet with his son during what appears to be a quick trip across the pond? Daniela Elser believes it will be “highly unlikely.”

“Given this is probably the most important week of the King’s life, it would have to be highly unlikely he has large gaps in his diary for in-person Harry bonding time,” she wrote. However, if Harry stayed in the United Kingdom a bit longer, it would demonstrate an effort and a real show of support toward the royal family.

“Thus, poor old Aitch now faces quite a predicament. Does he choose his father or his family? London or Montecito? Honoring his royal legacy or focusing on the future?” Elser questioned.

Prince Harry will attend King Charles’ coronation, which takes place on May 6, 2023, at Westminister Abbey. During the historic event, Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will also be crowned queen consort.