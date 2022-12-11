Prince Harry Is a ‘Man Completely Besotted’ by ‘Breathy’ Meghan Markle, Body Language Expert Says

After body language expert Louise Mahler analyzed the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, she concluded that Prince Harry came off like a “man completely besotted” by Meghan Markle‘s “breathiness.” And as for Meghan, Mahler argued she likely “runs the whole show.”

Body language expert: Prince Harry is a ‘man completely besotted’ with Meghan Markle’s ‘breathiness’ in ‘Harry & Meghan’

Body language expert Louise Mahler talked to Australia’s Sunrise Morning Show about Harry & Meghan and said, “Side by side, I see a man completely besotted by her. Madly in love. And I see a woman who plays that up. A woman who does a lot of breathiness.”

To support that argument, Mahler noted how Meghan painted herself as a damsel in distress to Harry’s hero when they were up against a formidable enemy. Meghan recalled being in a tent with Harry, who offered protection against an elephant in the bushes.

“I’m sorry, but if there’s an elephant in the bush, nobody’s going to protect you,” Mahler scoffed. The Morning Show co-host Sally Bowrey suggested love conquers all, but Mahler disagreed: “Not elephants.”

Mahler said Meghan has a “theatrical” quality in telling stories, which she argued was evident when she reenacted her curtsy for Queen Elizabeth II. Mahler and other experts have noted that Harry’s body language suggested discomfort as Meghan told the story through giggles.

Body language expert: ‘Harry & Meghan’ suggests Meghan Markle ‘runs the show’ at home with Prince Harry

Mahler pointed to a story Harry and Meghan shared in the first episode of the Netflix docuseries about when they first started dating. He was late for their first date, so she considered leaving. But then she was late for their second date, which she defended because she needed a shower.

Mahler said the detail speaks to the couple’s relationship, suggesting Harry is “reticent” while Meghan “runs the whole show.”

“Harry is somebody who obviously has low self-esteem,” she noted, pointing to how he speaks about having red hair as if it makes him inferior. “He’s a heartbroken man affected dramatically by his mother’s death.”

On the other hand, Mahler said that Meghan emphasized her need for “freedom” throughout her commentary. She explained, “She accentuates that freedom is her core value, and he is a very heartbroken, sad man.”

Royal expert predicts Prince Harry will be unwelcome in England following the release of Netflix docuseries with Meghan Markle

Some experts have predicted that Harry’s relationship with the royal family is effectively finished following the release of Harry & Meghan on Netflix. “I can’t imagine they’ll be welcome. I don’t think Harry will ever be welcome back in England,” journalist Tom Bower told Page Six.

But Bower also noted that the outcome might have been by choice. “I think he’s just cutting himself off from it all. You know, he is turning himself into an outcast, and I don’t think anyone’s going to be looking to — to see if he’s welcome here,” the journalist said.

