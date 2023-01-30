Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have an ‘Added Incentive’ to Attend the Coronation That Has Nothing to Do With the Rift

TL;DR:

King Charles’ coronation is May 6, 2023.

A commentator says seeing Princess Eugenie is an “added incentive” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend the coronation.

“By then it is doubtful if she [Princess Eugenie] will want to travel herself,” the commentator said of the royal, who is pregnant with her second child.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Ben Birchall/PA Wire

There’s an “added incentive” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to go to King Charles III’s coronation. According to an expert, it has nothing to do with healing family tension. Rather with the Duke of Sussex’s cousin, Princess Eugenie.

An expert says seeing Princess Eugenie is an ‘added incentive’ for Harry and Meghan to attend the coronation

Ever since King Charles became, well, king, there’s been speculation as to whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend his coronation.

Harry’s father is being officially crowned king on May 6, 2023. Not only is it a historic occasion but it’s also special for Harry and Meghan, Their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, turns four on the same day.

As Ingrid Seward, Editor-In-Chief of Majesty Magazine, told Mirror, going to the king’s coronation would be a chance for Harry and Meghan to see Eugenie, who’s currently pregnant with her second child.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have been amongst the first to hear the news of Eugenie’s pregnancy,” Seward said. “Meghan and Harry are close with Eugenie. And not only has she stayed with them in California, but they have been on holidays together before Harry’s marriage.”

Meghan was already friends with Eugenie when she met Harry in July 2016. As for Harry, he’s always had a close relationship with his cousin.

“If the Sussexes come to the coronation in May,” Seward continued, “there will be an added incentive to see Eugenie as by then it is doubtful if she will want to travel herself.”

The royal expert also noted Eugenie’s “cheerful” baby announcement likely came as a welcome piece of “positive news” to the royal family as the turmoil from Harry’s Spare memoir continues.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank | UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

The ‘ball’ is in Harry and Meghan’s ‘court’ on attending King Charles’ coronation, expert says

Another royal expert, Katie Nicholl, believes the “ball” is in Harry and Meghan’s “court” on whether or not they go to the coronation, not the royal family’s as Harry said in a promotional interview ahead of Spare’s release.

“It was interesting hearing Harry saying that the ball is in the royal family’s court,” she said (via ET). “I think, actually, when it comes to the coronation, the ball’s going to be in the Sussexes’ court,” she later added.

“Because I think there will be an invitation from the king, I think he wants to be magnanimous, I think he wants to take a leaf out of the queen’s book. I think he ultimately wants to heal the rift and wants his son at his coronation, so I think they will be invited.’ However, it will be “down to Harry and Meghan as to whether they attend.”

2022’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend was the last royal family celebration Harry and Meghan attended

It’s been nearly a year since Harry and Meghan returned to the U.K. for a royal family celebration. The last time they got together with fellow royals — for a happy occasion — was Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

Harry and Meghan left their home in California to spend a few days marking Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign. They brought Archie and his younger sister, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Overall, the couple kept a low profile during the visit. They watched Trooping the Colour not from the Buckingham Palace balcony but from a nearby office. Later, they attended a church service, sitting with Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice.