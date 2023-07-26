Their commentary came on the heels of a report that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry asked to fly back from Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Air Force One.

Since moving to America in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been involved in several key professional missteps. Most notably, speaking out against the House of Windsor for the better part of three years. They have reportedly been “colossally, badly advised’ claims one royal reporter. Here are their reasons.

A royal reporter is skeptical the Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked to hitch a ride on Air Force One

Reports surfaced in July 2023 that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked to ride back to the United States with President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. The couple were reportedly denied passage on the official presidential plane.

The Daily Mail reported the president’s staff allegedly vetoed the couple’s request. “It would have caused such a commotion. It would have strained relations with the palace and the new king,” an unnamed insider told the outlet.

TalkTV’s JJ Anisiobi and Isabel Oakeshott say they’re “skeptical” about reports Prince Harry and Meghan were denied a flight home on Air Force One. Oakeshott says, “If they really asked to get on, they must be colossally badly advised and naive!”

“Diplomatically, there wouldn’t be an answer ‘yes’ to that,” she continued. Host Anisiobi agreed with her assessment.

Viewers reacted to the assessment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

TalkTV viewers were asked in the comments section of the clip’s YouTube page their thoughts on whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should have asked for a ride home to the U.S. on Air Force One. Their opinions varied.

“You haven’t figured out how grand their sense of entitlement is? They believe they are as important as a world leader. Not hard to believe. MM takes advice from no one,” wrote one viewer.

A second wrote, “It wasn’t them just being cheap. But it would have looked amazing to see them getting a private escort home from the President of America. It was just a cheap shot by them.”

“They are NOT colossally badly advised. However, I think they deny any advice from reasonable people,” a third fan penned.

“I don’t think it is a matter of being badly advised. It’s a case of actively surrounding themselves with people who tell them what they want to hear. So, that’s why they have a high turnover of staff. Anyone who doesn’t agree with them either leaves or gets shown the door,” claimed a fourth TalkTV viewer.

There appear to be holes in this blockbuster Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rumor

There appear to be holes in this blockbuster rumor surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the presidential aircraft. Two stand out as reasons why this story may not be completely accurate.

First, Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, CA. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, reside in Washington, DC. If this story were accurate, the duke and duchess would have to take another flight to get home from the nation’s capital, adding more travel time to return to Montecito, CA.

Secondly the second reason involves the departure times of both couples. The Robb Report wrote the Bidens left London on Air Force One around 2:30 p.m. At the same time, Harry and Meghan attended the Queen’s committal service at St. George’s Chapel at 4 p.m. and the monarch’s private burial afterward. Therefore they would not have been able to take a flight home with the United States President and Jill Biden and be at their scheduled events at the same time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not officially commented on reports they tried to take a ride on Air Force One back to the United States after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. The White House also has not officially commented on the matter.