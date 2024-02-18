Many 'emotional conversations' have reportedly happened between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about what to do next regarding the royal family rift.

Where to go from here? That’s the question Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have different answers to in the way of the ongoing royal family rift. One apparently sees reconciliation with King Charles III and Prince William as the “only option.” Meanwhile, the other wants to leave it.

Harry and Meghan have had ‘emotional conversations’ about the royal family rift

It’s been nearly five years — yes, five years — since the Duke of Sussex first hinted at a rift between him and his brother, the Prince of Wales, 41.

Harry memorably remarked the two were on “different paths” in a 2019 documentary during his and the Duchess of Sussex’s royal tour of South Africa. (It’s also the same one in which Meghan famously remarked she wasn’t OK.)

Since then, bombshell interviews and a headline-making memoir have ensued, showing just how far apart Harry and his brother, as well as his father, have become.

According to a report from OK! Magazine, Harry and Meghan have engaged in “plenty of emotional conversations and heart-to-hearts over the best way to handle the situation and move forward” (via Express).

Harry wants to reconcile the royal family rift, Meghan wants nothing ‘to do with it’

Despite having “emotional conversations” on the subject of the royal family rift, Harry and Meghan don’t apparently agree on what to do next.

“Harry is of the opinion that he must repair the damage that has been caused,” a source told the outlet. The 39-year-old “wants to put an end [to] the feud and regrets the way that things have turned out.”

There’s no other “option” for the Duke of Sussex, they continued. “I think there is no plan B for Harry,” the source said. “Patching things up with the family is the only option.”

Only recently has “it finally hit home how difficult it will be to repair the damage caused by the various swipes at his family over the years.”

As for Meghan, 42, she reportedly doesn’t agree with Harry about reconciling with their fellow British royals. It seems she’d rather keep royal life in the past as she “doesn’t want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England.”

Meghan and Harry haven’t been seen together with other British royals since 2022

September 2022 marked the last time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a joint appearance alongside fellow British royals. Harry and Meghan were with King Charles, Queen Camilla, William, Kate Middleton, and other royals at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Only three months earlier, the royal family were reunited for a joyful occasion. They came together in June 2022 for Platinum Jubilee weekend, marking the queen’s 70 years on the throne. Harry and Meghan attended one official event honoring Queen Elizabeth.

Since the queen’s funeral, however, Harry’s made only solo trips to England. Meanwhile, Meghan has remained in California with their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Harry returned to testify in court, attend the coronation, and, most recently, visit King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.