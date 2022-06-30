Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Moving Ahead With Their Netflix Reality Show After Hiring a Director

It’s happening! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fans can rejoice as it appears that the duke and duchess are moving ahead with their Keeping Up With the Kardashians-style docuseries for Netflix after they reportedly hired a director.

Here’s what we know about the reality show and the director Meghan and Harry tapped to work with them on their “Keeping Up With the Sussexes” project.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for a photo at the New York Global Citizen Live | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

The Sussexes are doing a reality series after Meghan’s first Netflix show was canceled

Meghan and Harry signed a $100 million deal to produce content for Netflix in 2020. In July 2021, the Sussexes’ Archewell Productions announced that the duchess was working on a children’s animated series. But in April 2022, Netflix axed that program titled Pearl while it was still in the development stages.

After Meghan’s show was canceled it was reported that the couple was filming a behind-the-scenes look into their home life in Montecito. The docuseries, which is thought to include their two children as well, doesn’t have a title yet. However, it’s been dubbed “Keeping Up With Sussexes” and according to a royal expert, will have to have some drama just like Keeping Up With the Kardashians or any other reality TV show.

“For any good fly-on-the-wall documentary, you need some tension, you need drama, otherwise, it’s just boring, isn’t it?” royal editor Richard Eden said (per the Latin Times). “You know, Netflix, they do want bang for their buck.”

Who is director Liz Garbus?

Director Liz Garbus smiles for a photo backstage at the Docs to Watch Roundtable event | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD

On June 28, Page Six reported that the prince and former Suits star tapped director Liz Garbus to work with them on their reality series.

Garbus is the daughter of civil rights attorney Martin Garbus and some of her previous documentaries have focused on true crime, voter suppression, and the justice system. Moreover, she directed the Season 4 finale of The Handmaid’s Tale which earned her an Emmy nomination.

Garbus is the co-founder and co-director of The Story Syndicate, a documentary film production company based in New York City. She was also spotted with Harry, Meghan, and a small camera crew during the duke and duchess’s visit to the Big Apple in September.

Any footage used from that trip though wouldn’t show the Sussexes’ home life as the crew followed them to certain events like a red carpet gala honoring veterans and a lunch at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

Meghan and Harry’s other Netflix docuseries in the works now

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving | Karwai Tang/WireImage

While Meghan and Harry have not yet commented on the reality series, the pair did issue a statement about another project they currently have in the works.

During Harry’s trip to The Hauge, Netherlands for the Invictus Games in April 2022 a crew was reportedly on hand filming the Sussexes’ first series for Netflix titled Heart of Invictus.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors,” the statement on the Sussexes’s Archewell website said. “As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, [we] couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential, and continued service.”

