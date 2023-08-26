Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been on poor terms with King Charles for several years, and one expert says that Charles has been pushed to his 'limit.'

Things are certainly not great between King Charles and his son, Prince Harry and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle. Harry and Meghan have been at odds with the royal family for around five years, with tensions only rising even further before the two ultimately left the royal family back in March 2020. Now, Harry and Meghan are living in California, but one expert says the couple has somehow still managed to push Charles “to the limit.”

Not everyone is on Harry and Meghan’s side when it comes to the negative news coverage around them. But does that mean they deserve it?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ‘pushed’ King Charles ‘to the limit’

Harry and Meghan’s relationship with Charles does not seem to be on the mend. Harry did attend Charles’ coronation ceremony back in May 2023, which certainly offers a small glimmer of hope that things could work out between the father and son, but there hasn’t been much movement ever since. And one royal expert seems to think it’s because the Sussexes have “pushed” King Charles too far.

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become total outcasts,” Charles Rae, former The Sun editor, said to TalkTV (via Express). “They’ve had their HRH titles stripped from the royal family website … You can only push someone like King Charles so far, and Harry and Meghan have pushed him right to the limit. It’s only right that they are now ostracized.”

Rae made his point by adding that Harry and Meghan are no longer receiving invitations to royal gatherings, including the Balmoral trip the royals take every year. However, Rae added that Queen Elizabeth is not being honored with any sort of formal memorial; Harry and Meghan would likely be invited to that, should one have happened. Still, it isn’t necessarily fair to say Harry and Meghan deserve to be ostracized. The two took the path they felt they needed to take, and while some people will never agree with that, it’s likely that they were only doing what they thought was best for them and their family.

King Charles has remained cordial toward Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Something to note is that, despite Harry’s words about the royal family, he has said that he hopes to reconcile with his father and brother. However, neither side has seemed too interested in actually taking those steps. But despite the drama, Charles has always remained public cordial toward his son and daughter-in-law. He did mention them in his first speech as king, and he did want Harry to support him at his coronation ceremony.

The royal family has not spoken badly about Harry and Meghan at all in public, despite that the same can’t be said the other way around. However, Harry and Meghan do have their own side of the story, and they feel the lack of speaking about (or defending, rather) Harry and Meghan in the public eye is a big part of how the drama came to be in the first place.

Is there room for Charles and Harry to repair their relationship? It seems that both men think there is, but neither has come close to sorting through things. Rumors have swirled that Harry plans to have a one-on-one conversation with his father shortly after his Invictus Games, but it could just be another rumor.