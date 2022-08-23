Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are ‘Pushing Their Luck’ With Latest Announcement and Could Feel ‘Queen Elizabeth’s Wrath,’ Royal Expert Claims

Three months after their trip to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be returning to the duke’s home country. But the purpose of this visit is raising some eyebrows, and now a royal commentator believes the Sussexes are “pressing their luck” with the queen and could end up feeling her “wrath.”

When Meghan and Harry are returning to the U.K.

The duke and duchess are headed back to England on Sept. 5. Their first stop will be in Manchester at the One Young World Summit. They’ll then travel to Germany for an Invictus Games 2023 preview event before heading back to the U.K. for the WellChild Awards on Sept. 8.

The couple’s spokesperson announced the trip on Aug. 15 saying: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts.”

Expert calls trip ‘calculated,’ says the Sussexes are ‘pushing their luck’ with queen

Some royal watchers slammed the trip saying that the pair only agreed due to the negative press they received following the publication of Tom Bower’s book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors. But royal commentator Natalie Oliveri opined that the visit is likely happening to get some content for Netflix that the Sussexes couldn’t get during the Jubilee.

“It’s highly likely the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will bring a production crew with them to Germany and England in the coming weeks,” Oliveri wrote (per Express). “After all, for this visit they have no restrictions imposed by the royal family about what they can and cannot film.”

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, whatever the purpose is the Sussexes are really starting to push the queen’s buttons because this visit is very similar to what they did when they still performed royal duties.

“To the casual observer, especially overseas and even more especially in America, this will look like Harry and Meghan are back doing royal jobs, especially given that one of the gigs Harry is doing is the WellChild awards for sick children, which he always used to do when he actually was a working royal,” Larcombe explained. “It will be incredibly high-profile. They will be all over the media, and you won’t be able to put a cigarette paper between what Harry and Meghan are doing and what Will and Kate are doing.”

He added: “It’s a calculated provocation on their part. They are seriously pushing their luck and risking the wrath of the queen.”

Royal fans are split on how they feel about Meghan and Harry’s next visit

As with just about everything involving Meghan and Harry these days, opinions on social media regarding their visit were split. Some brought up that the trip was announced when the Sussexes’ have security concerns and called it a PR stunt.

“It’s clear they use charities once again to get good PR,” one person posted, adding, “Why do they announce their plans if they are private ppl [sic] and always according to the U.K. time to be in the news? Why can’t they act as lots of celebs doing charities in a discreet way? Because they need to stay relevant.”

Another wrote: “So in other words, Harry and Meghan don’t need Met Police protection after all? Prince Harry has just wasted over £100,000 of UK taxpayers’ cash on his latest frivolous lawsuit — I hope they’re prepared for a good booing when they visit!”

Others, however, expressed how excited they are for the Sussexes’ upcoming trip.

One fan tweeted: “Wonderful couple. Loving them more and more.” While another added: “Wonderful news! They will do an amazing job, and inspire so many! They make a great team.”

And a third said: “Can’t wait to see them, and to listen to Meghan’s speech.”

