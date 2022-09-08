Prince Harry Arrives at Balmoral Castle After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Harry rushed to Balmoral Castle in Scotland upon news of Queen Elizabeth‘s declining health, but unfortunately he wasn’t able to make it prior to the queen’s death. Earlier on Sept. 8, a report from Buckingham Palace said the monarch was “comfortable” but her doctors were “concerned.” Later came the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died during the afternoon.

Prince Harry rushes to Scotland after learning of Queen Elizabeth’s declining health

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday morning. It read: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.” A later tweet said Queen Elizabeth had “died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The now King Charles III and the new queen consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, were already in Scotland, according to People, as was Princess Anne. Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, arrived together by plane.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex initially said the couple was heading to Scotland to be with the other royal family members. Then it was announced that Meghan Markle would remain in London where she and Harry were supposed to attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday. However, their appearance was canceled.

Harry arrived in Scotland apparently sans Meghan. But he sadly was not able to make it prior to Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Very sad for Prince Harry that – despite being in the UK – he didn’t get to see his grandmother, The Queen, before she passed away.

They were very close and he spoke to her often despite his decision to leave the Royal Family.#QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/bGMavZ7vQQ — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 8, 2022

When was the last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle saw Queen Elizabeth?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last visited Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle in April 2022. Harry and Meghan made their first joint visit to the U.K. since stepping back from being working royals and moving to the U.S. more than two years ago.

The couple also attended the queen’s platinum jubilee in June. Harry and Meghan remained behind the scenes on the first day of the jubilee celebrations. And they did not join the queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony. However, they attended a thanksgiving service and were seated in the second row behind senior members of the royal family.

When was Queen Elizabeth’s last public appearance?

A statement from Buckingham Palace:https://t.co/2x2oD289nL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The queen last appeared publicly on Sept. 6. Queen Elizabeth invited newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss to the Drawing Room of Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The queen accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson before appointing Truss as his successor.

The 96-year-old monarch was to attend a Wednesday virtual meeting of the Privy Council. The council comprises senior politicians who act as the queen’s official advisers. Truss would have sworn her oath during the gathering, and new cabinet ministers also would have been sworn in. However, ongoing issues with the queen’s health led to the meeting’s postponement.

