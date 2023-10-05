Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly still hope to mend their rift with the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are again in the spotlight, but this time, it’s about mending fences rather than burning bridges. Their key to reconciling with the royal family may be forging a strong relationship with Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie.

Despite past tensions and a very public exit from royal duties, Harry and Meghan are actively seeking pathways back into the royal fold. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex see their newfound friendship with Edward and Sophie as a strategic move to mend the longstanding familial rift.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly getting close with this royal family member

Meghan and Harry are said to be making efforts to mend fences with the royal family. Specifically, they’re establishing closer ties with Prince Edward, King Charles III’s youngest brother, and his spouse, Sophie.

Sources indicate that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have renewed their relationship with the couple. The move is part of their strategy to smooth over ongoing tensions with Harry’s disconnected family members.

According to Page Six, entertainment pundit Mark Boardman suggested that this rekindled friendship could potentially serve as their re-entry ticket into the royal clan.

“Meghan and Harry have reconnected with Sophie and Edward, and this renewed connection may serve as their gateway back into the royal household,” Boardman stated.

After leaving their royal duties behind in 2020, Harry and Meghan set up residence in California, where they are bringing up their kids, Archie and Lilibet.

Their separation from the royal family led to a strained relationship, which became more fraught following the release of Harry’s revealing book, Spare.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might have found a way to heal the royal rift

Boardman, a UK journalist, posited that Harry, Meghan, Sophie, and Edward have faced their fair share of public analysis and critique over time.

Despite a noticeable age difference, Boardman stated that Sophie has long been a trusted friend to Harry. And the recent engagements between the two families highlight their continuing friendship.

If this holds water, Sophie might be pivotal in patching up the strained relations between Harry and Meghan and the broader royal family.

Nevertheless, a source close to the matter has contested Boardman’s assertions, stating there’s no substance to such speculations. The informant made it clear that there have been zero dialogues between the said families about the conjectured issues.

“There have been no conversations between the families mentioned regarding the matters being suggested, or in this case fabricated,” the insider dished.

Harry and Meghan are reported to have grown especially close with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh ever since King Charles took the throne.

The relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Edinburgh was not previously ‘close’

Renowned royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams highlighted that Harry and Meghan’s budding rapport with Sophie and Edward is relatively recent.

“The relations between the couples have not previously been close,” Fitzwilliams explained.

Fitzwilliams pointed out that the couples haven’t traditionally been tight-knit. The insider also emphasized no documented animosity between the Sussexes and Edward and Sophie, despite their publicized rifts with other family members.

That said, there is reason to believe the couples aren’t as close as they appear.

Daily Mail reports that Sophie felt gratified upon becoming the Duchess of Edinburgh, a title granted to her husband Edward following the passing of his father. Her friends say she was particularly pleased because her elevated status relieves her from the need to curtsey to Meghan.

Sophie had previously been obligated to show deference to Meghan, who held a higher duchess title. Their relationship reportedly soured when Meghan declined an offer from Sophie to mentor her on royal life.