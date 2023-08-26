An expert says a Kensington Palace apartment has something to do with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, the royal family, and making 'amends.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making a move. Not leaving their Montecito, California, home, but rather a gesture of goodwill on the way to restoring relations with their fellow British royals. How? According to a royal commentator, it has to do with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now having a place to stay at Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry’s reportedly willing to rent a Kensington Palace apartment to ‘please’ Prince William

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton | Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Another day, another report about the state of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with Prince William and the rest of the royal family. Multiple outlets report Harry’s keen to “please” his older brother, the Prince of Wales by getting a place at Kensington Palace.

“He and Meghan are offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves,” an insider told OK! Magazine. “He hopes that will please William and show that they’re serious about coming back.”

The parents of two are reportedly willing to furnish the apartment themselves in an effort to prove to William and his wife, Kate Middleton how serious they are about “coming back.”

It’s a delicate situation because, as the source said, Harry and Meghan want to maintain a “sense of balance” in their lives. At the same time, Harry “doesn’t want to become a prisoner of the palace.” Meanwhile, per a Telegraph, Harry will need to “ask permission” to stay in a royal home.

Previously, Harry and Meghan lived at Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage, or “Nott Cott.” Located near the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Apartment 1A, it became the setting for Harry’s marriage proposal to Meghan in November 2017.

Later, Harry and Meghan moved to Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle, which remained their U.K. residence until they were asked to leave by King Charles III in 2023.

Having somewhere to stay at Kensington Palace is a big gesture from Harry and Meghan

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, Harry and Meghan having somewhere to stay at Kensington Palace is a big deal in healing things with the rest of the royal family.

“After losing Frogmore, they need a base in the UK,” he told Bella magazine (via Marie Claire). “And it’s likely this will be an occasional home and somewhere for them to stay when they’re here rather than anything permanent.”

So no royal residence after Frogmore Cottage, at least not at this time. Nevertheless, just having somewhere to stay on palace grounds is promising. “This is a clear sign that they are trying to make amends with the rest of the family,” Larcombe said.

Harry and Meghan staying quiet on the royal family is a ‘healthy sign’ that ‘amends’ are ahead

Meghan Markle, King Charles, and Prince Harry | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The expert continued, saying not only is Harry and Meghan having a place to stay at Kensington Palace promising, but so is what’s been happening, or not happening, since Jan. 9, 2023, the day Harry’s memoir debuted.

“In the months since Harry’s book Spare, which was published in January, we have seen a softening in Harry and Meghan’s attitudes toward the rest of the royals,” Larcombe said. “If nothing else, in keeping their mouths shut.”

“We’ve had six months of them not saying anything about the royals to fuel the beast, and time heals,” he continued. “That’s a healthy sign because they’ve got a long way to go to be back in the heart of the family with all the bridges they’ve burnt.”

In the meantime, the release of Heart of Invictus nears. The docuseries about Harry’s Invictus Games hits Netflix on Aug. 30. Meanwhile, the Games begin in Germany on Sept. 9, 2023, before which Harry’s returning to the U.K. for the WellChild Awards. It will mark his first time back in England since the coronation.