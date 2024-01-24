Zara and Mike Tindall could, per a commentator, be competition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Hollywood. They have a 'chance at a really good first impression.'

Move over, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A PR expert says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wouldn’t be the most popular royals in Hollywood if another royal couple came to the U.S. Not Prince William and Kate Middleton, but Zara and Mike Tindall. Ahead, why Zara and Mike would likely have an advantage over Harry and Meghan in Hollywood. Plus, where the Tindalls call home today.

Zara and Mike Tindall can make a ‘really good first impression’ being ‘completely unknown’ in Hollywood

While Harry and Meghan have had years to establish themselves in Hollywood since relocating to Montecito, California, in 2020, Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne, and her former professional rugby player husband don’t have a presence there.

The absence of a Hollywood reputation, according to celebrity PR expert Jane Owen, might actually be a good thing were Zara and Mike ever to attempt to make their mark in the entertainment world.

“I think Mike and Zara have not yet made a real dent in the Hollywood community,” she told Mirror.

“That being said, Hollywood has had a very busy start to the year with [the] Golden Globes right after the new year, and the rescheduled Emmys right after that,” followed by the Sundance Film Festival.

As such, the expert noted, A-listers are “out and about and getting as much press as they can. That being said, I think they should give it a shot!”

“They are a lovely couple, and they have the benefit of being completely unknown out here in Hollywood,” Owen said. “So that means they are able to have a chance at a really good first impression.”

Mike and Zara Tindall wouldn’t have to fight ‘negative publicity’ in Hollywood like Harry and Meghan

Peter Phillips, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, and Mike Tindall | Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The expert continued, noting the royal parents of three would need a team of professionals to help them make their mark in Hollywood.

“If they have the right PR team, they can establish whatever presence they wish to have,” she explained. They can “really carve out their own name here in the Hollywood scene.”

She also noted Hollywood’s love for “royalty” could be an advantage for Mike and Zara as they’d be “starting from a clean slate.”

“If their team knows what they are doing,” Own went on. “They could potentially become even more popular in time than Meghan and Harry.”

The reason is “because they don’t have to combat the negative publicity and the mistakes they [Harry and Meghan] have made to regain trust and momentum.”

The Tindall family lives in the English countryside

For now, it doesn’t look like Hollywood is on the horizon for Zara and Mike. They, along with their son and two daughters — Mia, Lena, and Lucas — live in Gloucestershire, England.

The Tindall family lives on the Gatcombe Park Estate. It’s also where Zara, 42, spent much of her childhood and where her mother, the Princess Royal, still lives.

Zara also called it a “great place to grow up around horses” and “looking after animals” in a 2023 ITV interview.