Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Rep Calls out ‘Distorted Narrative’ Amid Netflix Doc Criticism

A Prince Harry and ​Meghan Markle rep is responding to criticism of Harry & Meghan. In a statement, a rep for the couple addressed the “distorted narrative” about their supposed desire for privacy in the wake of the Netflix docuseries’ premiere.

Privacy wasn’t why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family, rep says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Gotham/WireImage

Much of the criticism surrounding Harry & Meghan, Netflix’s six-part docuseries about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, centers around privacy. Commentators, experts, and watchers alike have criticized the couple for participating in a TV program after leaving the royal family for a more private life.

However, as their rep told ET, they never left their royal roles in search of total privacy. “The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back,” Harry and Meghan’s global press secretary said in a statement.

They went on to say the “distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence.”

The global press secretary didn’t stop there. They also referred back to the pair’s original statement on leaving royal life.

“In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties,” they said. “Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series.”

Harry and Meghan said they wanted to ‘carve out a progressive new role’ in 2020 announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It was the Instagram post heard ‘round the world. On Jan. 8, 2020, Harry and Meghan announced they’d decided to “step back” from royal life. And, just like their global press secretary said, privacy was not mentioned.

Harry and Meghan said they’d decided “to make a transition” to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution.” Beyond that, the now-parents of two said they wanted to “work to become financially independent” and split their time between the U.K. and North America while supporting Queen Elizabeth II.

“They are choosing to share their story, on their terms,” Harry and Meghan’s global press secretary said of their Netflix docuseries. “The tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them.”

Meghan Markle told Oprah she’s ‘never talked about privacy’ in 2021 interview

VIDEO: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, tells Oprah Winfrey that the idea that she and Prince Harry left official royal life for "privacy" is a "false narrative" created by the press. pic.twitter.com/VLouwM12Wk — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) December 1, 2022

Long before Harry & Meghan premiered, Meghan addressed the criticism surrounding privacy. In an unaired clip from her and Harry’s 2021 Oprah interview, she explained that she and Harry wanted a basic level of privacy. Furthermore, she blamed the media for the “false narrative.”

“They’ve created a false narrative. I’ve never talked about privacy,” she said (via O, The Oprah Magazine).

“I think everyone has a basic right to privacy,” Markle responded, adding, “we’re not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn’t expect.”

She went on, offering a scenario if a co-worker sees a “photograph of your child on your desk … and says, ‘Oh my gosh, your kid’s so cute. That’s fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?’ You go, ‘No. This is the picture I’m comfortable sharing with you.'”

Meghan noted she and Harry were willing to share “parts of their lives” they’re “comfortable” with the world seeing.

“There’s no one who’s on Instagram or social media that would say, ‘Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it,’” she added. “No one would want that. So it’s about boundaries. And it’s about respect.”

Harry & Meghan Volume II drops Dec. 15.