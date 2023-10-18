Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be gearing to expand their properties. The pair are reportedly looking for a home in the U.K. and Archie and Lili are a big factor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just might be on the way to expanding their real estate portfolio beyond California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly looking for a home in England, with Harry “leading” the effort. How their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are part of the motivation to get a place across the pond. Plus, why Meghan’s not expected to spend much time there.

Someone could be getting royal neighbors soon. OK! Magazine reported Harry and Meghan are gearing up to look for a home in the U.K., with a source claiming they’re not seeing eye to eye on the subject.

“There is a divide between the couple on this issue,” they said. “But they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London. And Harry is very much leading this.”

Asking Harry’s father, King Charles III, for a place to stay is out of the question because, the source explained, there’s the “issue that arose with Frogmore Cottage.”

Harry and Meghan were asked to vacate their U.K. home near Windsor Castle in the months after Spare’s release. Although the couple left life royal life in March 2020, they retained Frogmore Cottage as their U.K. residence.

“Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question,” they added. “But when it comes to a home in the UK, they will purchase that themselves.”

Harry and Meghan’s kids are part of the reason for buying a U.K. house

Another reason for the pair to have a U.K. home is their kids; Archie, 4, and Lili, 2. The source told the outlet the parents of two have begun thinking about where their kids should attend school, saying: “It’s not yet decided where Archie and Lilibet will be educated.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Duncan Larcombe has said that the children are the main reason behind having a place in the U.K. for Harry.

“If they don’t have a base here, Harry’s children are going to grow up not knowing their cousins, uncles or aunts, or any of their family,” Larcombe said. “They’re growing up fast, and his father isn’t getting any younger. I think he would want to do this before it’s too late.”

Meghan’s unlikely to visit her and Harry’s potential U.K. house much

As for spending a weekend away as a family, Larcombe doesn’t count on Meghan to make a regular habit of returning to the U.K., Sussex home or not.

“Harry’s got more reason to come back to the UK than Meghan,” he said. “So I think we would see these trips, especially if he’s involved with things like the Invictus Games, where most of the people who work for that are in London.”

“It’s unlikely that Meghan will want to spend much time in the UK,” the expert added. “She has shown no sign that she holds any kind of love for England. She’s not given any hints that she would want to move back, even temporarily, to the UK.”