Many 'key moments' in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage have highlighted the 'common theme' in their wardrobes, according to an expert.

Meghan Markle may have favored muted tones during her time as a senior working royal but an expert says she and Prince Harry’s wardrobes have a “common theme” with one hue. The shade of the rainbow that often ties the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s looks together and how they subtly work in their signature color.

Green is a ‘common theme’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Heathcliff O’Malley – WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to fashion expert Rosie Harte, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly made green their “own” color.

“The Sussexes certainly don’t use color in the same way that William and Catherine do, at least not to the same extent,” Harte told The Daily Mail. However, that hasn’t stopped them from choosing “a color to call their own.”

“Green,” she said, “seems to be a common theme in their wardrobes and has made appearances at many of the key moments in their marriage.”

Harry and Meghan’s ‘key moments’ in green include their engagement announcement, final royal appearance, and more

As for the “key moments” Harte mentioned, she listed off numerous occasions where green was part of whatever Harry and Meghan were doing. Take, for instance, their November 2017 engagement announcement. They posed for cameras at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden. Many of the images saw Meghan wearing a white coat. However, as Harte noted, she had a green dress on underneath.

“At their engagement photo call, Meghan opted for an emerald green dress by P.A.R.O.S.H, which she revealed for the interview after removing her coat,” the fashion expert said.

From there, the green ensembles continued. “Journalists who were perhaps so used to seeing a set color scheme emerge for young royals were quick to note that in the months between the engagement and wedding, Meghan gravitated towards outfits that framed a single green article of clothing with neutral accompaniments,” Harte said.

Perhaps Harry and Meghan’s most memorable green fashion moment to date came in March 2020. The pair coordinated outfits, wearing a bold green hue for their last official appearance as senior working royals.

“Meghan opted for a vibrant green Emilia Wickstead cape dress, which Prince Harry emphasized by wearing a suit lined with the same shade,” Harte said.

The following year, Harry and Meghan once again coordinated with green clothing for their 2021 TIME cover. “They both wore monochromatic outfits of varying shades of green, Harry in a casual, pared-back suit and Meghan often in wide trousers and a sturdy coat,” the fashion expert said.

Green is ‘heavily’ featured in Harry and Meghan’s photos with outdoor shots

The color green doesn’t just have significance when it comes to some of the big moments in Harry and Meghan’s lives. It also, according to Harte, plays “nicely” into the causes they champion.

“Practically, it fits very nicely with the other symbolic aspects they’ve chosen to align themselves with,” she said. “The color green features heavily in the scenery that the Sussexes enjoy appearing in, and wearing the shade helps them to complement their surroundings but also to bring it with them into other environments.”

Beyond wearing green during public appearances, the expert noted how the couple’s known to use the outdoors as the setting for numerous photos. Not only does that mean including their signature color, but it also adds an air of approachability.

Discussing how Harry and Meghan “like to pose for official portraits outside,” Harte said, “It’s far less alienating than a grand palace interior might be.” Additionally, it “neatly complements their personal interests in environmental causes, something that both Prince Harry and Prince William take incredibly seriously.”

Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting their now-2-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, with a photo of them sitting in the grass at home in Montecito, California. Nature also served as the backdrop for the pair’s aforementioned Time cover, which again featured Harry and Meghan on the grounds of their expansive property.