Prince Harry Naturally Switches to ‘Protective Mode’ Around Meghan Markle — Body Language Expert

Some observers have noted differences between when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take questions together and when he’s interviewing solo. According to body language expert Darren Stanton, Harry’s natural “protective mode” with Meghan probably creates the change.

Unlike many others, Stanton doesn’t think Meghan’s presence or contributions are causing the tension in Harry. Instead, he said his interview body language is likely related to the stress of wanting to keep his wife safe.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex | Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry is ‘loving life in California’ with Meghan Markle, body language expert Darren Stanton says

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton broke down Harry’s body language while doing press related to the release of his memoir, Spare. Based on Harry’s interview on The Late Show with host Stephen Colbert, Stanton noted, “It’s now clear to me that Harry is loving life in California.”

He added, “While speaking about moving to America, I saw genuine flashes of happiness and joy, which is something I haven’t seen in previous interviews.”

Stanton said Harry had a habit of masking emotions throughout the years. However, “he’s in a position to openly speak about his views” after publishing his book, the expert added.

Body language expert Darren Stanton thinks it’s ‘natural for Harry to go into protective mode around his wife’

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Harry might love living in America with Meghan, but some think he still seems uncomfortable about the press. And Stanton explained how Harry’s desire to keep Meghan safe likely creates tension in interviews with her. He said, “I think it is natural for Harry to go into protective mode around his wife.”

Harry “is obviously concerned about any questions she may be asked and what approach the interview may take,” Stanton noted. He added that he seems to be “a lot more on edge when he’s around Meghan,” but he linked that to his anxiety about keeping her safe.

Body language expert thinks Prince Harry was ‘honest and open’ in his interview with Stephen Colbert

According to Stanton, Harry appeared to have a “great rapport” with Colbert “as they started the interview by drinking together.”

During their chat, they touched on everything from Harry’s memoir Spare to what he’ll remember most about his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. That’s her wit and sense of humor, by the way.

Stanton explained that Harry and Colbert “were both matching and mirroring each other’s body language, while Harry seemed very relaxed for a lot of the interview.”

“This was indicated as his shoulders were down and his stance remained open,” he noted, “denoting calmness and confidence.”

Stanton said that for Harry to take part in this is “a big leap and step,” adding, “… It demonstrates that he is committed to showing himself to the public without any equivocation.

“I believe this was a very honest interview,” he noted, adding, “probably the most honest and open I have seen Harry in a long time.”

“I do not believe Harry was holding back and believe he was forthright when it came to discussing certain serious topics,” Stanton concluded. He explained that Harry’s body language “was consistent with the emotions he was experiencing.”