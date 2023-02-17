Prince Harry Is Reportedly Demanding a Meeting with King Charles III Ahead of the Coronation

Prince Harry has finally ended his media tour surrounding the release of his memoir, Spare. After weeks of airing his grievances in public against his family, the British media, and the public, the estranged royal is ready for a private talk with his father, King Charles III.

In fact, a new report claims that Harry is demanding a meeting with the sovereign before deciding on whether or not he will attend the upcoming coronation in May.

Prince Harry is reportedly demanding a meeting with King Charles III

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have yet to confirm if they will attend the coronation of King Charles on May 6. During his various interviews in January, Harry mentioned that he wanted to have discussions with close family members before the historic event at Westminster Abbey. According to an insider, that hasn’t changed since the Duke of Sussex last talked to the press.

“Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered – he isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral,” the source said, per Express.

“He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed.”

Harry told ITV’s Tom Bradby that “a lot can happen” between now and the coronation. He claimed “the door is always open,” and “the ball is in their court.”

“There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they can – that they are willing to sit down and talk about it, because there’s a lot that’s happened in six years. And prior to that as well,” Harry said.

The Sussexes are reportedly on the invite list to King Charles III’s historic coronation

Multiple reports claim that the royal family is “fully expecting” Harry and Meghan to travel to London for the coronation. Charles does want his youngest son and daughter-in-law to be in attendance, and the Sussexes are reportedly set to receive an invitation along with approximately 2,000 other guests. The deadline for an RSVP is in early April.

If Harry and Meghan do show up, neither one will play any rule during the coronation since they are no longer working royals. As minor members of The Firm, they will be seated in a less relevant position away from Prince William and Kate Middleton. The seating plan will be devised to avoid photo ops of the two brothers, so the focus can remain on the coronation, King Charles, and Camilla, queen consort.

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rebranding?

Harry and Meghan have spent the last few years trashing their respective families from their multi-million dollar home in Montecito, California. But now, a new report claims that the couple is moving on and will create distance from the royal family moving forward.

According to Express, the Sussexes are planning a rebrand away from their rift with the royal family. They want to focus on their Archewell brand, so Spare is the last of the “look-back projects.” But PR expert Shannon Peerless thinks Harry and Meghan are going to have a difficult time.

“Whilst the drama may die down for Harry and Meghan in the not-too-distant future, the Royal feud will unfortunately follow them around for years and years to come,” she said. “Even if a reconciliation occurs, which it certainly could, the spotlight will be so heavily focused on them all that the rumor mill will never be far from churning into gear again.”

Meghan and Harry’s popularity has plummeted among the UK public since they left the royal family, with a -44 net negative rating in the latest YouGov opinion tracker. Before the Megxit announcement, Harry’s rating among the British public was a net positive +51.